Secretary of State mobile office to return to Oxford Dec. 10

The Michigan Secretary of State Mobile Office will return to the Oxford Township Parks and Recreation office five times from December 2024 through December 2025.

Seniors (age 50 and older) in Oxford and in neighboring communities are invited to book a visit for various transactions, including renewing driver’s licenses and state identification cards, applying for state ID cards (first time), title transfers and applying for/renewing disability placards. Although this event was created to help seniors, no one will be turned away.

The mobile office will be at the Oxford Township Parks and Recreation Office, 2795 Seymour Lake Rd., from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024.

There are four dates scheduled for 2025: March 14, June 12, Sept. 19 and Dec. 9.

For more information or to schedule a visit, please contact Recreation Supervisor Dawn Medici by calling 248-628-1720 (ext. 101) or sending an email to dawnmedici@oxparkrec.org.

The Secretary of State Mobile Office brings services directly to residents through partner organizations that support communities with limited access to their offices and the internet. – J.G.