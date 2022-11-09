Scripps Middle School’s Rebecca Lowe named School Librarian of the Year

By Megan Kelley

Staff Writer

ORION TWP. — In October, the Michigan Library Association announced the honorees for the 2022 Michigan Library Awards, naming Lake Orion Community Schools’ Rebecca Lowe as the School Librarian of the Year.

Lowe is the Media Specialist at Scripps Middle School.

“Everyone has talked about Becky over and over, about all the things she does, but it’s really her commitment to the students. She’s very innovative and creative but it’s really the time she puts in with the students,” said district Communications Director Mark Snyder. “She has them in (the library) at lunch, she has them after school, she has them all the time and they feel so comfortable they eat lunch in there with her and she really makes it a wonderful environment.

“So, this is something that our district is going to be proud of now and for the whole year.”

The Michigan Library Awards are given annually to libraries, library staff, trustees and supporters in the Michigan library community and are considered the state’s highest honors within the library community.

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to have been nominated and recognized by my colleagues like this,” Lowe said. “I wouldn’t have received this award if it wasn’t for the support and vision of Lake Orion Community Schools. Our district recognizes the value of having a strong library program and the benefits to students.

“My principals, Dr. Haas and now Mr. McKay, have been wonderfully supportive. They recognize that libraries today look different from libraries of the past—we are sometimes loud, sometimes messy, and always learning,” Lowe said.