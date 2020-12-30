School board Trustees Butki and Burchart attend final board meeting

The Dec. 16 regular meeting of the Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education saw the final meeting for Trustees Nate Butki and Mary Jo Burchart.

Butki was elected to the board in 2016 and Burchart was brought in to replace previous board Secretary Dana Mermell in early August of this year.

Newly-elected members Susan Flaherty and Danielle Bresett, along with returning members Scott Taylor and Birgit McQuiston are expected to be officially sworn in during the first board meeting of the new year on Jan. 13. Their terms will last until Dec. 13 of 2023.

