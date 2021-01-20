Save your spot: Oakland County provides COVID vaccine sign-up online

By on 12 Comments

Editor’s Note: Please click on the link oaklandcountyvaccine.com to enter your information into the Oakland County form. The Lake Orion Review cannot enter the information for another individual, or “reserve” them a spot in the vaccination line. For anyone unable to complete the form, call the Oakland County upgraded health hotline at 800-848-5533. Thank you.

The Oakland County Health Division is asking residents to be patient as COVID-19 vaccines slowly become available.

On Jan. 13, the health division announced it had received 7,800 doses of the vaccine and had administered about 5,600 doses.

Because of the minimal vaccine supply, the health division is limited in its ability to schedule appointments for the hundreds of thousands of eligible workers and residents, according to a news release from Oakland County.

The health division is asking those waiting to receive the vaccine to visit oaklandcountyvaccine.com to help identify individuals who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

To receive updates on vaccine availability, register your email at the above website or text OAKGOV to 28748. — Megan Kelley

 

Save your spot: Oakland County provides COVID vaccine sign-up online added by on
View all posts by mmkelley →

12 Responses to "Save your spot: Oakland County provides COVID vaccine sign-up online"

  1. Susan Hoedl   January 20, 2021 at 1:33 pm

    For myself and my husband Bernd Hoedl

    Reply
  2. Jacqueline Turel   January 20, 2021 at 1:39 pm

    Where do I sign up I’m 74 years old

    Reply
  3. Jeffrey   January 20, 2021 at 1:39 pm

    Do I need to register often or just once? And also how do I check where I am in line for the vaccine?

    Reply
  4. Jacqueline Turel   January 20, 2021 at 1:40 pm

    I’m 74 and need virus shot

    Reply
  5. Mary Robbins   January 20, 2021 at 1:42 pm

    When may I get vaccine

    Reply
  6. William Larges   January 20, 2021 at 1:47 pm

    Looking for COVID vaccine. I am 66 with no pituitary function after 2 brain surgeries and radiation

    Reply
  7. Phyllis Berry   January 20, 2021 at 1:59 pm

    Need the coronavirus shot I am diabetico

    Reply
  8. Velvet Colliflower   January 20, 2021 at 2:48 pm

    How can I be sure my spot is saved. I’ve registered online but haven’t had any response. I’m 75 years old, I would like to get the vaccine as soon as possible.

    Reply
  9. Earline Elsie Kerezsi   January 20, 2021 at 3:53 pm

    I am 77 years old and Diabetic

    Reply
  10. Dale Coughlin   January 20, 2021 at 4:26 pm

    I am 66 years old and considered an Essential Worker. I am a Bus Driver for the Independence Township Senior Center.

    Reply
  11. Lori Eaglen   January 20, 2021 at 9:38 pm

    I am a 60 year old female & have COPD & epilepsy. Am I eligible for the COVID vaccine?

    Reply
  12. Georjene K Vanderhoff   January 23, 2021 at 9:12 am

    I am a 64 year old female. An Essential Worker (care for two children). I am being treated for severe COPD. I really need to be vaccinated too!! Thank you! Please put me on your list!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.