Save your spot: Oakland County provides COVID vaccine sign-up online

Editor’s Note: Please click on the link oaklandcountyvaccine.com to enter your information into the Oakland County form. The Lake Orion Review cannot enter the information for another individual, or “reserve” them a spot in the vaccination line. For anyone unable to complete the form, call the Oakland County upgraded health hotline at 800-848-5533. Thank you.

The Oakland County Health Division is asking residents to be patient as COVID-19 vaccines slowly become available.

On Jan. 13, the health division announced it had received 7,800 doses of the vaccine and had administered about 5,600 doses.

Because of the minimal vaccine supply, the health division is limited in its ability to schedule appointments for the hundreds of thousands of eligible workers and residents, according to a news release from Oakland County.

The health division is asking those waiting to receive the vaccine to visit oaklandcountyvaccine.com to help identify individuals who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

To receive updates on vaccine availability, register your email at the above website or text OAKGOV to 28748. — Megan Kelley