Santa’s helpers share the spirit of the holidays with CJ’s waitress

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

Tis’ the season of giving and the spirit is alive in downtown Lake Orion this year.

On Dec. 17, Carissa Comer, a waitress at CJ’s Lakeside Bar and Grill, was surprised when a group of women she had been serving left her a tip of over $500.

“You hear this stuff happening on T.V. but you never think it will happen to you,” Comer said.

The now infamous, yet mysterious, group of women travel around the area visiting restaurants and leaving large tips to unsuspecting wait staff.

“I went to go grab their bill and there was a ton of money there. Honestly I don’t even know the exact amount…I gave some of it away,” Comer said. “They were waiting for me to pick it up, I thought they wanted change or something.”

The group of ladies passed along a simple message of “Merry Christmas” along with the massive cash tip.

Instead of keeping the whole tip for herself, Comer took the opportunity to spread the wealth to her coworkers.

“I gave my buser $100, I tipped out all the cooks $40, I gave the dishwashers $20,” Comer said. “My buser, James, was complaining about how he was so broke and I was just so excited to be able to give him some money and it was nice because I could finish up Christmas shopping.”

CJ’s owner Carl Slomczenski said he was surprised when he heard about the tip Comer received.

“It couldn’t have come at a better time when she needed that money,” said Slomczenski. “I was really happy for her.”