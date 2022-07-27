Ruth Lowe, 97, of Oakland Twp.

Ruth Eileen Lowe (Wagner) of Oakland passed away peacefully at home on July 20, 2022. She was 97.

Ruth was born on Nov. 5, 1924 to her parents, Ernest Wagner and Ruth Wagner (Carpenter). Ruth was the wife of 64 years to her late husband William John Lowe; is the dear sister of Marian (Kenneth) Paulding, Jack Wagner and Robert (Yolanda) Wagner; and the loving mother of William Michael Lowe (Linda) of Metamora, Ronald John Lowe (Leann) of Oakland; Sandra Marie Derby (Bruce) of Lake Forest, CA and Edward Allen Lowe of Oakland.

Ruth is also the grandmother of Sharlee Lowe, Rebecca (Will) Lowe, Sarah (Alfredo) Wetzel, Adam (Ashley), Elizabeth Lowe, Devin Derby, Collin Derby, Sean Derby, Ryan Derby, Timothy (Derr) Lowe and Robert Lowe; and great grandmother of Ava, Emma and Owen.

She was preceded in death by her husband William, brother Ernest Wagner and sister Noreen Scarborough.

Ruth was the head secretary at Berkshire Middle School in Birmingham and the Vice President/President of Kendu Industrial Corporation.

Her favorite past times were gardening and pickleball.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Lake Orion United Methodist Church.

The family received friends on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion.

Interment will follow at Square Lake Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Lake Orion United Methodist Church.

