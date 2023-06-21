Rowland receives four recognitions for senior football season

Recent Lake Orion High School graduate Patrick Rowland is known for his work ethic and tough play on the football field, and by his coaches and peers as a leader who brought enthusiasm to every game and practice.

He is the first player to receive three prestigious team recognitions in a single season for the Dragons.

“Patrick is among an elite group of players who earned defensive Most Valuable Player, the Dragon Award and Leadership Awards in a season,” said head football Coach Chris Bell. “The enthusiasm, work ethic and toughness that Patrick brought with him every day in practice, at workouts and on game day established a standard for others to follow.”

Rowland, a team captain and middle linebacker for Lake Orion, was also named First Team All Oakland Activities Association Red after his senior season.

Rowland signed to continue his football career at Hope College where he plans to study business.

“I am so excited to see him take his talents to the next level at Hope College. It is an adjustment for all high school players, but I have no doubt that Patrick will thrive in his career at Hope,” Bell said.

– J.N.