Rose Ann Bressman, age 84, of Lake Orion, lost her battle to cancer on December 2, 2021.

Rose was the wife of Russell. She was born Oct. 6, 1937 in Indianapolis to Ruhama Rose and Randall Edward Beinke.

She loved growing up in her hometown, graduating from Arsenal Tech in 1955 and enjoyed watching her Dad drive on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Some of her hobbies included: working in her yard, collecting and traveling to the casino.

She was always very determined, it was “her way or the highway.”

Rose was the mother to Michelle “Shelly” (Duane) Stowell, Leslie Bliss, Elizabeth Steckler, Jon Bressman, David (Aimee) Bressman, Susan (Frank) Zimmerman, and the late Joseph Eric Bressman (June 1959 – December 18, 2020), whose ashes have been buried with his mother.

Rose was the grandmother of 10, great-grandmother of 18, and great-great grandmother to two children.

She was pre-deceased by the late Joe, Chrissy, and Mark.

Visitation was from 10-11 a.m. Monday, December 6, 2021 at the Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion, Michigan.

Interment is at Eastlawn Cemetery in Lake Orion. Suggested memorials may be made to standuptocancer.org.

Online condolences and guestbook:

www.modetzfuneralhomes.com