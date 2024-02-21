Roger L. Waite, 81, of Lake Orion

Roger LeRoy Waite, born on Feb. 6, 1943, passed away peacefully on Feb. 14, 2024 at the age of 81.

Roger is the dear husband of Dianna Waite; beloved father of Michelle (Butch) Cox and Tina (Gregory) Lane; and dear grandfather of Carl (Kayla) Cox, Tyler Cox (Denise Ramm), Brianna Cooper (Sean Mulligan) and Chase Cooper (Jillian Hagberg). He is also survived by his brother Douglas (the late Gail) Waite; his sisters, Carol Ann (the late Tom) Simmons and Sharon (Dave) Preston; and many nieces and nephews.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Florence Waite.

Roger was born and raised in Lake Orion, Michigan. He met the love of his life, Dianna, in the eleventh grade at Lake Orion High School. They graduated in 1961 and were married in 1963.

Roger loved farming and riding and caring for their horses in their early years. He worked at General Motors for many years, eventually becoming a Journeyman Plumber.

Family and friends were everything to Roger. He was always willing to lend a hand or help on any project someone had going. He and Dianna enjoyed camping and their favorite place to visit was Petoskey, Michigan.

Roger will be missed dearly. He is now in Heaven watching over all who love him.

A Memorial Service will be held in the coming months with dates and times to be announced later. Donations in Roger’s memory may be made to Lake Orion United Methodist Church.

Reflections may be share with the family at www.sparksgriffin.com.