Roger D. Morris, 69, of Lake Orion

Roger D. Morris of Lake Orion passed away at home on July 20, 2022. He was 69 years old.

Roger was preceded in death by his wife Linda and parent’s Clide and Millie Sylvia Morris.

He is survived by his children Kristy (Jason) Smith and Matthew (Brenda) Morris; grandchildren Shelby Smith, Chloe Smith, Wyatt Smith, Paige Morris, Reese Morris, Aliyah Skala, Natalie Fleming and Justin Skala; and stepchildren Brenda Cumming and Stephanie (Michael) Powell.

He is also survived by his brother Leonard Morris; two nieces; and an extensive list of cousins and friends.

Roger loved to hunt, fish, watch his grandchildren’s sporting events, spend time at the family cabin, and work on his flowers and plants.

He also loved his job at Orion Township where he retired from the Department of Public Works after 41 years.

Funeral services were on July 25, 2022 at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion.

Interment followed at Eastlawn Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the PATH Foundation (Passing Along the Heritage) where a link can be found by visiting Roger’s guestbook page at www.sparksgriffin.com.