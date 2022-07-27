Robert Middleton, 81, formerly of Lake Orion

Robert (Bob) Charles Middleton of Johannesburg, Michigan, passed away on July 17, 2022 surrounded by his loving wife of 60 years, Jeanne Francis (Hiatt), and their six children, Barb, Cindy, Mary, Patrick, Pete and Jennifer.

Bob was preceded in death by his son, Michael Joseph Middleton.

Originally from Lake Orion where he was born in his home on the family Apple Orchard, met and married the love of his life and raised their children. Bob will be profoundly missed. Nonetheless there are many “good-ole-boy” traits that will surely live on, never to be forgotten.

Affectionately known as “Pops” by family and friends, he was a machinist by trade, handyman, auto enthusiast and a true craftsman. Bob spent many hours in his workshop building furniture for his grandchildren, gifts and many birdhouses for family, friends and charities that seemed to attract birds even without seed–as if the birds knew that gentle, animal loving hands built the beautiful home for them.

He was an incredible farmer, NASCAR fan, classic car restorer and avid hunter, though he never did quite bag the bear that’s been feeding off his property the past couple of years.

Bob was the very best frosting and cake tester there ever was and enjoyed being in the kitchen or wherever the action was happening. He loved a good cheeseburger, cold Bud, and corn on the cob. He was keen on sweet peaches and dark red cherries and the go-to treat at the ice cream shop was a two-scoop, black cherry on a waffle cone.

Bob was best known for his good nature, honesty and hilarious stories. Bob could walk into a room of strangers and walk out with a room full of lifelong friends. He had a smile that would warm your heart and hands that were strong enough to rope cattle, yet soft enough to hold a new baby. Bob always wore his nicely polished cowboy boots to every event; they even accented his tuxedo a few times at weddings.

Bob was equally feisty and stubborn which served him well throughout his life. A role model of strong will and sheer determination right up until the end of his journey here on earth. Battling congestive heart failure for the past few years, he kept all of his nurses on their toes with his sense of humor, countless jokes and numerous auto analogies to keep him “running on all cylinders.”

He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by his family, twenty-one grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends.

You bet your sweet bippy he is looking down on all of us bursting with pride and adoration for the legacy he shaped with Jeanne that will long live in the lives of his children, their children and for many generations to come.

There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Aug. 12 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 3060 Casey St., Johannesburg, Michigan. There will be a welcome gathering from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.