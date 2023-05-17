Residents voted to have their tax money spent toward millages, not the DDA

Something interesting, do you know what these agencies; police, Oakland County Community College, NOTA, Orion Township Parks and Recreation, safety paths, Orion Township Fire Department and Oakland County Metro Parks all have in common?

They are all agencies that you VOTED to have your tax dollars fund.

If you live in the DDA district of Lake Orion (basically the M-24 corridor and most of the Village of Lake Orion east of M-24) all taxes intended for these agencies above what was paid in 1985 has has been captured and used to benefit selected areas of the downtown.

We VOTED to help these agencies, not to have a non-elected board capture these monies for a very specific area.

Harry Stephen

Lake Orion

Editor’s Note: The “non-elected board” Mr. Stephen refers to is the Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority Board of Directors. The Lake Orion Village Council president recommends appointments to the DDA board, which are then approved by a majority vote of the village council.