Remembering Bruce

After I had moved to Lake Orion from Detroit in 2004, I was surprised to see a homeless man usually sitting on his bike.

I ran into him again, sitting on his bike, in front of the Wine Barrel (?) party store. The owner says he sleeps behind there from time to time.

It was hot and I bought him a water. I introduced myself and he said his name was Bruce. I asked if I could get him something else and he replied “No I’m fine.”

Another time it was about 6 a.m. I was traveling westbound on Clarkston Road coming up to Lapeer Road and there was Bruce dumpster diving behind Jetts Pizza.

I pulled around to say hi. He had pizza sauce in his beard, and I said I was getting breakfast at McDonald’s (I wasn’t) and could I buy him breakfast. He agreed and also requested an orange juice.

We sat and had breakfast together behind Jetts and made small talk, nothing deep.

I always made sure I had a water in my car in case I saw him. In the winter I bought him some warm gloves from Dunham’s after noticing his hands looked raw and lobster red.

Always appreciative, but never begging. I said “Bruce do you need some money?” He replied “No, I’m fine.”

In the real cold winters if I didn’t see him I would ask the Lake Orion police if Bruce was okay and I would be reassured they always made it a point to check on him. How great is that!

Upon reading of his passing I cried. He was a good friend I never really knew.

Jan Kruszewski

Orion Twp.