Real Men of Orion to host 3rd annual Clays for a Cure

The Real Men of Orion are back with their 3rd annual Clays for a Cure Breast Cancer Fundraiser at Bald Mountain Shooting Range where participants will once again be crushing clays to support the charity.

Whether you’re experienced or not, come on out on Oct. 23 to give it a try. Rental guns will be available for free all day.

There are several options on how to participate as well. Bring a friend to participate in a two-person team shoot on the upland course at the price of $25 for 50 clays. Twenty-five cents will be donated to the Real Men of Orion for each target you hit and gift cards will be awarded to the top overall team, top lady team and top youth team. Or take a shot at the executive beginner’s course just $12.50 for 25 clays. Even if you don’t hit the clays, $5 will be donated to the Real Men of Orion.

Those interested in honoring a loved one can also purchase a station sponsorship in their memory. Individual donations of $10 or more can be made online or in-person to receive a pink Michigan Shooting Centers breast cancer awareness hat.

Visit lnkd.in/dBNkUJxd to purchase a station sponsorship or make a donation.

The Bald Mountain Shooting Range is located at 2500 Kern Rd. in Lake Orion.

— M.K.