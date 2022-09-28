‘Real Men of Orion’ host several events in October to raise funds for the American Cancer Society

The Real Men of Orion have kicked off their annual fundraising drive to raise awareness and money for the American Cancer Society’s Real Men Wear Pink campaign, supporting breast cancer research and those affected by breast cancer.

Led by six-time Real Men Wear Pink Ambassador Matt Pfeiffer, the 2022 Pink crew includes Ryan Mansfield, Jordan Knudsen, John Carson and Dave Klonke.

Upcoming events include:

· Cornhole for a Cure: 10 a.m. Oct. 1 at American Legion Post 233, 164 S. Broadway St., Lake Orion. Register and pay by noon on Friday. Venmo $25 to @Dave-Klonke or drop off a check made payable to American Cancer Society to M&B Graphics, 183 S. Broadway St. Call or text Dave Klonke at 248-854-5337 with any questions.

· Karaoke for a Cure, 7 p.m. Sept. 29, Johnny Black’s LakeHouse.

· Karaoke for a Cure, 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at 313 Pizza Bar.

· Karaoke for a Cure, 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at Wine Social.

· Coffee for a Cure, 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at Tim Hortons.

· 4th Annual Clays for a Cure breast cancer fundraiser, Oct. 22 at Bald Mountain Shooting Range. Details and registration: www.mishoot.com/cure.

· Karaoke for a Cure Finale, the karaoke events conclude Oct. 28 at the Legacy 925 with a costume party and full band karaoke.

To support the Real Men of Orion fundraising campaign, and for more information, go to www.realmenoforion.com or visit the Real Men of Orion Facebook page for events and donation links.

– Jim Newell