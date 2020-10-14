Re-elect Scott Taylor for Lake Orion school board

Along with Scott, I am also a graduate of Lake Orion Schools.

I did not think twice about raising my own children in Lake Orion and having them attend the award-winning public schools available in this community.

Although I did not know Scott in school, I have had the honor of knowing he and his family for the last several years. When he originally ran for school board, there was no question that he had my vote.

Scott is a person with a very high level of integrity and extreme compassion. He has worked tirelessly on the board to improve our district and that hard work shows in many of our school buildings.

Scott is also a great community member. His work on making the Miracle League Field a reality is a true testament to his commitment to all people of Lake Orion.

You will very often find Scott at graduation ceremonies, Lamp of Learning awards, sporting events and many other activities supporting Lake Orion Schools and this great community.

I strongly urge you to vote Scott Taylor for Lake Orion school board.

Dawn Pollitt-Key

Lake Orion