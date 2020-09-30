Re-elect Scott Taylor as LOCS school board trustee

Scott Taylor is a proven leader. He has consistently shown the ability to respectfully listen and learn while asking smart, tough questions.

He has consistently shown the ability to actively reach out and include people on all sides of issues to understand different perspectives. He has consistently shown the ability to make decisions that are in the best interest of students, staff and the Lake Orion community.

As a life-long dragon, he will continue to bring this style of effective leadership to the School Board.

I have worked with Scott for the past four years on the school board and continue to be impressed by his preparedness, energy and thoughtfulness.

“What is in the best interest of kids?” has become a familiar and powerful refrain from Scott.

Scott has earned my full support and I’m excited also by the similar characteristics in candidates Misty Morris and Danielle Bresett – life-long dragons who respectfully listen and learn to make decisions which are in the best interest of kids.

This is exactly what we need on our school board.

Nathan Butki

Lake Orion