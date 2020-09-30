Re-Elect Birgit McQuiston to the LOCS Board of Education

Birgit McQuiston is one of the hardest working, most well-informed, and compassionate people I have ever met.

Birgit’s commitment to Lake Orion Community Schools as a board member, as well as her commitment to Lake Orion as a community member, continually goes above and beyond.

Birgit is a constant fixture at LOCS events, community events, as well as a member of many of the local philanthropic organizations in the community that help students and families in and around LO.

In addition, Birgit has logged over 500 hours of professional development classes, earning her multiple school board awards, made several trips to Lansing to advocate for our students, has served on multiple committees both for LOCS, as well as, the Michigan Association of School Boards.

Actually, Birgit’s awards, accolades, and charitable involvements are too numerous to list in this letter. (I have a list of them for anyone who would like to see them.)

I am very grateful to have Birgit as a member of our community, let alone, a trustee and officer of the LOCS Board of Education.

If you have attended, and/or watched the school board meetings since Birgit has been on the board, you will see that she asks the tough questions, she does her due diligence, she is extremely well-informed, and is a natural leader.

This has been most evident, during these past six (difficult) months.

Birgit has been advocating for our students, teachers, staff, parents, and our entire community, all while delivering food for Blessings in a Backpack, Blessings in a Brown Bag, as well as, donating her time to so many other programs to help the students and families of LOCS and our community.

A vote for Birgit is the BEST vote for LOCS and our community!

She will continue to ask the tough questions, stand up for our students and continue to do what is best for our community!

Karen Appledorn

Oxford (Lake Orion school district)