RCOC to start preservation overlay of Heights Road

The Road Commission for Oakland County began its preservation overlay, or simple resurfacing, program on May 11.

More than 62 miles of roads throughout the county will be resurfaced during the project, at a cost of nearly $88 million.

One of the roads expected to be resurfaced is Heights Road in Lake Orion from M-24 to Joslyn Road.

The project typically involves minimal milling of the road surface and the application of new asphalt. This will provide a smooth new road surface that is expected to extend the life of the road by 5-10 years. This process usually takes about two weeks, according to the road commission.

While the start date for Heights Road is not yet available, all preservation overlay projects are expected to be completed by the fall. — M.K.