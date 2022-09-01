Raymond Wilson of Lake Orion

Raymond Lee Wilson, Jr., of Lake Orion, passed away peacefully at home on August 11, 2022 with his family by his side.

He was born on September 6, 1955 to his loving parents, Raymond and Ruth Wilson. He was a wonderful father to his daughters, Shannon (Joshua) Muska and Bridget Brown and a proud Grandpa to his 12 grandkids: Alexis, DeMarco, Kiara, Tayah, Jaden, Dominic, Damyn, Jace, Destiny, Josie, Jonah and Demetrius.

He was a beloved brother to his two sisters and a thoughtful friend to many and was lovingly known as Uncle Ray.

Ray retired from General Motors after 35 years and then went on to enjoy working for Oakland County Grounds Maintenance. He has touched so many lives with his kind-hearted and generous ways.

Ray died a hero for saving over a hundred lives and has received recognition and an award from the American Red Cross for donating more than 10 gallons of blood. He also gave to many charitable organizations including St. Jude, The Childrens Foundation and The Nature Conservancy to name a few.

Ray was so deeply loved and will be dearly missed. He made this world a better place and taught us by example how to show peace, love, forgiveness, tolerance, patience, acceptance, kindness, respect and understanding.

In his honor please consider donating blood to save lives.