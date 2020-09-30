Public Safety — Sept. 30, 2020

The LOPD responded to

92 calls from Sept. 21-27, 2020

The man is described as a white male in his forties. Police are investigating.

A concerned citizen called police at 8:20 p.m. Sept. 27 after witnessing a man walking around the backyards of homes on Converse Court and looking into windows.

Police were called when two men began fighting at 1:34 a.m. Sept. 26 in front of a local business on South Broadway Street.

The incident happened at 9:51 p.m. Sept. 25. The male suspect left the scene before Lake Orion police arrived.

Police are investigating a suspected case of domestic assault outside a local business on South Broadway Street.

Lake Orion police assisted with controlling the area while Orion Township firefighters extinguished a fire inside a building at 6:54 p.m. Sept. 22 on Saber Way in the Atwater Commons townhouses.

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 443 calls from Sept. 21-27 , 2020

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 3

• Traffic Accidents: 11

Assist during townhouse fire

Orion Twp. Deputies heard of a structure fire in the 100 block of Saber Way (Atwater Commons) at 6:56 p.m. Sept. 22.

Deputies responded to assist Lake Orion Police and the Orion Twp. Fire Department.

When deputies arrived, the Orion Twp. fire department was inside the residence extinguishing the fire and all occupants were out of the residence.

Orion Twp. deputies assisted in traffic control.

Suicidal woman gets help

Deputies received a 911 call to respond to the 1800 block of Hunters Lane for a suicidal subject at 9:52 p.m. Sept. 21.

Upon arrival, deputies met with a woman who was very upset. They calmed the person and learned she wanted to end her life.

Deputies determined the woman needed further treatment.

The Orion Twp. Fire Department transported the woman without incident.

Wallet stolen from unlocked vehicle

Deputies were dispatched to the 900 block of Pine Tree Street at 8:31 p.m. Sept. 24 for a larceny report after a 22-year-old resident reported a missing wallet that was possible left inside her vehicle.

The woman parked her vehicle on Sunday, Sept. 20 and upon returning to her vehicle on Sept. 24 she noticed that her wallet was missing. No damage to the vehicle was found and vehicle was unlocked.

All evidence was collected and turned over to the detective bureau to continue the investigation.

Teen runaway safely located

A 16-year-old boy is safe after deputies spotted him and brought him home.

A woman called police at 11:50 p.m. Sept. 26 for a runaway report. The mother reported her 16-year-old had runaway from their home on the 3300 block of Millcrest after he was given chores to do. He fled the residence on foot heading toward the west end of the subdivision.

Deputies with a K-9 partner searched the area with negative results. The teen was observed and safely located in the area of Baldwin and I-75 on Sunday morning.

Thieves break into home while homeowner is on vacation

Deputies responded to the 2700 block of Candlewick Drive at 6:20 p.m. Sept. 26 for a home invasion and property theft.

A 69-year-old resident reported she was on vacation and returned to discover her home was broken into. Deputies responded, made the scene safe and processed crime the scene.

Deputies then determined that an unknown persons(s) forced entry into the home and removed items. The victim reported a television missing.

Deputies collected evidence left behind by the suspect(s) and submitted the evidence for processing. This incident is under investigation.

Man arrested for drinking and driving and hitting construction barrels

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call from a motorist who observed a vehicle pulling a trailer strike several construction barrels. The call about the reckless driver came in at 6:05 p.m. Sept. 27.

The citizen reported the vehicle was last seen in the area of Lapeer and Indianwood roads. Deputies responded to the area and located the vehicle matching the description. The vehicle had pulled into a parking lot and the driver was checking damage to the trailer.

The man was stumbling and had a difficult time standing upright. The driver had a strong odor of intoxicants coming from his person/breath. He was unable to complete field sobriety test properly. A PBT resulted in a .21 bac.

The driver, a 43-year-old resident of Clarkston, was arrested for OWI. He refused a chemical test and a search warrant was obtained. A blood draw was completed at the hospital and he was subsequently lodged at the Oakland County Jail.