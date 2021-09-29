Public Safety — Sept. 29. 2021

The LOPD responded to

89 calls from Sept. 20-26, 2021

Officers arrived and determined that the man was intoxicated and thought he was at his home.

The man allegedly gave up trying to get into the home and ended up laying on some furniture on the front porch.

Lake Orion police responded to a home on Washington Street around 1:31 a.m. Sept. 26 for reports of a man attempting to enter the residence.

Lake Orion man cannot find his home, so he crashes at another

Lake Orion police relayed court appearance information to the Novi police to give to the man.

There were no injuries reported in the crash.

The driver of a black Jeep failed to yield the right of way to a red Dodge Ram traveling northbound on S. Park Boulevard.

Lake Orion police responded to the crash at S. Park Boulevard (M-24) and S. Broadway Street, the intersection near the Lake Orion Lumber Yard.

A driver attempting to make a left turn on to M-24 failed to yield to oncoming traffic causing an accident around 7:17 p.m. Sept. 22.

Failure to yield to oncoming traffic on M-24 results in accident

There were no injuries reported and a damage estimate was not available.

The driver of the ProMaster failed to stop and hit the back of the Express van.

Lake Orion police responded to a traffic crash shortly after noon on Sept. 22 at N. Park Boulevard (M-24) and Flint Street involving a Dodge Ram ProMaster cargo van and a Chevrolet Express van.

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 327 calls from

Sept. 20-26, 2021

• Felony Arrests:

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 2

• Traffic Accidents: 21

Suspect brandishes a firearm after argument with a neighbor

The sheriff’s office received a 911 call and deputies went to Mockingbird Drive at 7:40 p.m. Sept. 20 for a report of a man with a gun. Deputies arrived, secured the scene and independently interviewed all parties involved.

A 30-year-old resident said that a 21-year-old man pulled up in his vehicle and started yelling at the victim and the two then continued to argue.

After the argument, the 21-year-old suspect started walking toward the victim’s home when the victim and another witness the suspect with what they believed to be a gun.

Both the victim and his friend said that the suspect never pointed the gun at them, but they knew it was there. All information was turned over to detectives.

A warrant request was sent to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Deputies arrest suspected drunk driver after car crash

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a driver who was allegedly responsible for a car crash and then left the scene.

Deputies also determined that alcohol may have been a factor in the accident.

The crash happened in the area of South Baldwin and Clarkston roads at 3:32 p.m. Sept. 22. Deputies were informed that the driver responsible for the crash was leaving the scene of the accident.

Deputies searched and located the vehicle and the driver and, during the investigation, it was determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Deputies were not able to administer a preliminary breath test to the driver, who was subsequently taken to a local hospital for a blood draw.

The suspect was then lodged at the Oakland County Jail. Criminal charges will be pending lab results.

Man pistol whips his roommate during an argument

An Orion Township man was arrested after pistol whipping his roommate during an argument.

Deputies were sent to Swallow Court at 4:07 p.m. Sept. 22 for a felonious assault that just occurred when a 47-year-old Orion Township man had an argument with his roommate, the 27-year-old suspect.

The altercation turned physical when the suspect grabbed a pistol and hit the man in the head.

The suspect then went to a bedroom and started breaking things. A few minutes later he left the residence, putting the pistol in the trunk of his car.

Based upon the victim’s statements and the physical evidence, the suspect was arrested for felonious assault and lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending a prosecutor’s review.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a complaint for Felonious Assault with a Gun.

The suspect was arraigned on Sept. 24 in front of Magistrate Marie Soma in the 52nd-3rd District Court. He was given a $4,000 bond with 10 percent cash surety.

The suspect was ordered not to have contact with victim and not to return to address without being accompanied by law enforcement.

Sheriff’s deputies, SSRT, K9 unit search for missing man

An Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team and K9 unit were called to aid in a search for an Orion Township man who went missing after threatening to hurt himself and his stepmother.

Deputies went to a home on the 2200 block of Pondview Court at 8:39 p.m. Sept. 22 after getting a 911 call for man who may be suicidal.

Upon arrival, deputies saw a young man leave the residence through a basement door. Deputies then met with a woman who told them that she told her 20-year-old stepson to turn the music down and they started arguing. He then punched a hole in the wall.

The woman informed them that her stepson threatened to harm her just prior to leaving and as he was leaving, he made suicidal statements.

Deputies searched the area and requested the man’s phone be pinged for his location. The Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team (SSRT) and a K-9 unit arrived and continued to search the area until several pings on the phone showed that the man was now in the Fenton area in Genesee County.

The woman confirmed the man had a friend in the Fenton area.

Detectives were able to contact the missing man, who said he was staying in the Fenton area and said that he does not want to harm himself, or others.

Thieves steal man’s wallet from his car, no damage to the vehicle

A Sparrow Hill Drive man called police to report that he parked his vehicle on his driveway on Sept. 22 but when he returned to his vehicle at 7 a.m. Sept. 23 he noticed his wallet was missing.

There was no damage done to the vehicle. Detectives will continue the investigation.

Man gets collection letter for an account he didn’t open

A 26-year-old Orion Township man went to the sheriff’s office Orion Township substation at 12:04 p.m. Sept. 24 and reported that he was a victim of identity theft.

The man received a letter from a collection agency indicating that he owed a past due amount for phone services from T-Mobile. The victim notified the credit agency that he never had an account with T-Mobile and that this was a case of identity theft.

All information was turned over to detectives.

Thieves steal laptop, camera equipment from man’s car

A resident on the 1300 block of Holliday Drive called authorities on Sept. 24 and said he parked his vehicle in his driveway on Sept. 21.

On Sept. 22, he noticed that two bags containing a laptop computer, camera, extra lenses, sunglasses and an electric hoverboard had been stolen.

There was no damage done to the vehicle. Detectives will be continuing the investigation.