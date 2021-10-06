Public Safety — Oct. 6, 2021

The LOPD responded to

116 calls from Sept. 27-Oct. 3, 2021

The 47-year-old Oakland Township man was arrested on a Disorderly Person misdemeanor charge.

While on patrol on S. Broadway Street at 11:51 p.m. Sept. 30, police spotted a man urinating on building.

Oakland Twp. man is arrested for public urination in downtown LO

There were no injuries reported.

A white Ford F-150 pickup truck was about to turn into a local business and the driver yielded to a bicyclist. A red Chevrolet Trailblazer did not stop in time and struck the rear of the Ford F-150.

While on patrol, Lake Orion police witnessed a traffic crash at 7:43 p.m. Sept. 29 on northbound M-24 near Converse Court.

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 405 calls from

Sept. 27-Oct. 3, 2021

• Felony Arrests: 1

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 5

• Traffic Accidents: 20

Suspected drunk driver refuses PBT, gets a trip to jail

Deputies were on patrol in the area of Baldwin and Brown roads at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 27 when they stopped a vehicle which was shown not to have valid insurance.

During the deputies’ investigation it was determined the driver, a 26-year-old Auburn Hills man, was under the influence of alcohol.

Deputies requested a preliminary breath test, which the man refused. He was safely taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for a blood draw, then lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

Criminal charges will be pending lab results.

Royal Oak man gets an evaluation after claiming he was kidnapped

A Royal Oak man who said he was kidnapped is getting a mental health evaluation after being safely transported to Common Ground crisis center.

Deputies went to Starbucks Coffee, 4960 S. Baldwin Rd., at 7:24 p.m. Sept. 27 after an employee of the business said that a man was in the parking lot claiming he had been kidnapped by his sister.

Deputies located the 75-year-old Royal Oak resident sitting nearby and observed unusual behavior after speaking with the man.

They used deconfliction tactics, which gained voluntary compliance from the man to be safely transported to Common Ground for a mental health evaluation.

Animal Control, health department contacted after several animals are found behind a local business

Oakland County sheriff’s deputies contacted Animal Control after finding potentially malnourished livestock in crates behind a local business on Friday.

Deputies went to the 1200 block of Lapeer Road at 4:31 p.m. Sept. 29 after receiving information that there were crates with several chickens and ducks outside behind the business.

Upon investigating, deputies determined that the animals belonged to an individual who had ties to the business and were being held to find new homes.

They contacted animal control and the health department for further investigation due to the possibility of the livestock being malnourished.

All information gathered was turned over to investigators from Oakland County Animal Control.

Orion Twp. man is a victim of online fraud, unauthorized bank withdraws

A 65-year-old Orion Township man went to the Orion Township Substation at 10:36 a.m. Oct. 1 to report he was a victim of online fraud.

The man said he purchased an item from Facebook Marketplace using PayPal. When he did not receive the item, he located a contact number online and called what he suspected was PayPal for a refund.

The individual who answered told the victim he needed his banking information to set up another account.

The man reluctantly turned over his information. Later the victim noticed several unauthorized withdraws from his checking account.

All information was turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.

Orion Twp. woman did not apply for Ohio unemployment benefits

An Orion Township resident on the 600 block of Pinery Boulevard contacted deputies on Oct. 1 for an identity theft complaint.

A 52-year-old woman said she received a letter for the Ohio Unemployment Agency stating that the unemployment benefits she applied for were expiring.

The woman contacted the Ohio Unemployment Agency and informed them that she never applied for benefits.

All information was gathered and turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.