Public Safety — Oct. 30, 2021

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 368 calls from

Oct. 11-17, 2021

• Felony Arrests: 2

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 5

• Traffic Accidents: 16

Thieves steal cash from student’s wallet, detectives investigating

A 16-year-old Orion Township resident went to the Orion Twp Substation at 3:55 p.m. Oct. 12 to report that his brother told him his wallet had been stolen from his vehicle on Oct. 6.

On Oct. 8, the front office at Lake Orion High School returned the victim’s wallet to him. The only thing missing out of his wallet was cash.

All information was turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.

First responders save resident from overdose, use Narcan

Deputies and Orion Township firefighters were dispatched to the 900 block of McClellan at 10:43 a.m. Oct. 13 for an unconscious person with agonal breathing.

When first responders arrived, they found a 29-year-old Orion Township resident was not breathing and did not have a pulse. Deputies performed live-saving measures (CPR) until the resident regained a pulse.

Seconds later, the resident lost a pulse again and deputies suspected a possible overdose. Deputies administered one dose of Narcan (Naloxone) and the resident regained consciousness.

Orion Township firefighters transported the resident to McLaren Hospital for additional treatment.

Driver doesn’t have the paperwork for her vehicle — or the handgun

Deputies were on patrol in the area of Lapeer and Brown roads at 12:14 a.m. Oct. 14 when they stopped a vehicle for a basic violation.

The driver, a 29-year-old Detroit woman, was unable to provide the necessary paperwork to deputies, who confirmed that the driver’s license was suspended and the driver had several outstanding warrants.

The driver was arrested for driving on a suspended license.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a loaded, unregistered handgun and confiscated it. The driver was safely transported to Oakland County Jail without incident.

The driver was arraigned on charges of Carrying a Concealed Weapon in an Automobile (a felony), Driving While License Suspended 2nd Offense (a misdemeanor) and No Vehicle Insurance (a misdemeanor).

The driver was given a personal bond on all charges and released from the Oakland County Jail.

Ex-employee severs the business relationship — with chainsaws

Deputies went to a business on the 500 block of Brown Road on Oct. 14 for a larceny report after a 36-year-old Clarkston resident said an employee, a 31-year-old Lapeer resident, had quit his job and contacted him to return multiple chainsaws.

Both parties agreed to meet to collect the property. When the complainant arrived around 9 a.m. that day, he was unable to locate the chainsaws.

All information was turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.

Woman assaults employee, boyfriend

Deputies went to Red Roof Inn, 2755 S. Lapeer Rd., at 2:05 a.m. Oct. 15 for an assault and battery complaint when a 43-year-old employee reported she was slapped in the face by a female guest.

Deputies located the suspect, a 37-year-old Rochester Hills woman, in a parked vehicle. The suspect was staying at the inn with her boyfriend.

Deputies interviewed the boyfriend, who reported the suspect assaulted him several times and was “off her meds” so he locked her out. When staff refused to let the suspect into the room, she then attacked the staff.

Deputies photographed the victim’s injuries. Based on the physical evidence and witness’ statements, the suspect was arrested for domestic assault and safely lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

The suspect was arraigned on the misdemeanor charge of Domestic Violence and given a $2,500, with a cash surety bond.

Drunk driver crashes into a pole

A 46-year-old Lake Orion woman crashed her vehicle into a pole at the intersection of Giddings and Waldon roads around 9:58 p.m. Oct. 15.

Deputies suspected the driver was intoxicated and, during questioning, she admitted that she was impaired. The woman was unable to complete sobriety tests as instructed and submitted to a preliminary breath test (PBT), registering nearly three times over the legal limit.

The woman was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) and deputies got a warrant for a blood draw. The woman was safely lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending blood analysis.

Driver was swerving between traffic lanes, arrested for drunk driving

Deputies received a Be on the Lookout (BOL) advisory at 8:15 p.m. Oct. 16 for a vehicle traveling southbound on Lapeer Road near Waldon Road which was swerving between lanes of traffic.

Deputies located vehicle and conducted a traffic stop and determined the driver, a 35-year-old Waterford woman, was under the influence of alcohol. Deputies requested a PBT with a result registering nearly three times over the legal limit.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw and then safely transported to the Oakland County Jail where she will be released in the morning. Criminal charges will be pending lab results.