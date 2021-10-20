Public Safety — Oct. 30, 2021

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation
responded to 368 calls from
Oct. 11-17, 2021
• Felony Arrests: 2
• Misdemeanor Arrests: 5
• Traffic Accidents: 16
Thieves steal cash from student’s wallet, detectives investigating
A 16-year-old Orion Township resident went to the Orion Twp Substation at 3:55 p.m. Oct. 12 to report that his brother told him his wallet had been stolen from his vehicle on Oct. 6.
On Oct. 8, the front office at Lake Orion High School returned the victim’s wallet to him. The only thing missing out of his wallet was cash.
All information was turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.
First responders save resident from overdose, use Narcan
Deputies and Orion Township firefighters were dispatched to the 900 block of McClellan at 10:43 a.m. Oct. 13 for an unconscious person with agonal breathing.
When first responders arrived, they found a 29-year-old Orion Township resident was not breathing and did not have a pulse. Deputies performed live-saving measures (CPR) until the resident regained a pulse.
Seconds later, the resident lost a pulse again and deputies suspected a possible overdose. Deputies administered one dose of Narcan (Naloxone) and the resident regained consciousness.
Orion Township firefighters transported the resident to McLaren Hospital for additional treatment.
Driver doesn’t have the paperwork for her vehicle — or the handgun
Deputies were on patrol in the area of Lapeer and Brown roads at 12:14 a.m. Oct. 14 when they stopped a vehicle for a basic violation.
The driver, a 29-year-old Detroit woman, was unable to provide the necessary paperwork to deputies, who confirmed that the driver’s license was suspended and the driver had several outstanding warrants.
The driver was arrested for driving on a suspended license.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a loaded, unregistered handgun and confiscated it. The driver was safely transported to Oakland County Jail without incident.
The driver was arraigned on charges of Carrying a Concealed Weapon in an Automobile (a felony), Driving While License Suspended 2nd Offense (a misdemeanor) and No Vehicle Insurance (a misdemeanor).
The driver was given a personal bond on all charges and released from the Oakland County Jail.
Ex-employee severs the business relationship — with chainsaws
Deputies went to a business on the 500 block of Brown Road on Oct. 14 for a larceny report after a 36-year-old Clarkston resident said an employee, a 31-year-old Lapeer resident, had quit his job and contacted him to return multiple chainsaws.
Both parties agreed to meet to collect the property. When the complainant arrived around 9 a.m. that day, he was unable to locate the chainsaws.
All information was turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.
Woman assaults employee, boyfriend
Deputies went to Red Roof Inn, 2755 S. Lapeer Rd., at 2:05 a.m. Oct. 15 for an assault and battery complaint when a 43-year-old employee reported she was slapped in the face by a female guest.
Deputies located the suspect, a 37-year-old Rochester Hills woman, in a parked vehicle. The suspect was staying at the inn with her boyfriend.
Deputies interviewed the boyfriend, who reported the suspect assaulted him several times and was “off her meds” so he locked her out. When staff refused to let the suspect into the room, she then attacked the staff.
Deputies photographed the victim’s injuries. Based on the physical evidence and witness’ statements, the suspect was arrested for domestic assault and safely lodged at the Oakland County Jail.
The suspect was arraigned on the misdemeanor charge of Domestic Violence and given a $2,500, with a cash surety bond.
Drunk driver crashes into a pole
A 46-year-old Lake Orion woman crashed her vehicle into a pole at the intersection of Giddings and Waldon roads around 9:58 p.m. Oct. 15.
Deputies suspected the driver was intoxicated and, during questioning, she admitted that she was impaired. The woman was unable to complete sobriety tests as instructed and submitted to a preliminary breath test (PBT), registering nearly three times over the legal limit.
The woman was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) and deputies got a warrant for a blood draw. The woman was safely lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending blood analysis.
Driver was swerving between traffic lanes, arrested for drunk driving
Deputies received a Be on the Lookout (BOL) advisory at 8:15 p.m. Oct. 16 for a vehicle traveling southbound on Lapeer Road near Waldon Road which was swerving between lanes of traffic.
Deputies located vehicle and conducted a traffic stop and determined the driver, a 35-year-old Waterford woman, was under the influence of alcohol. Deputies requested a PBT with a result registering nearly three times over the legal limit.
The woman was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw and then safely transported to the Oakland County Jail where she will be released in the morning. Criminal charges will be pending lab results.
The LOPD responded to
151 calls from Oct. 11-17, 2021
• Felony Arrests: 0
• Misdemeanor Arrests: 2
• Traffic Accidents: 3
Accidents continue in Converse Court area (area warning)
Lake Orion police responded to a traffic crash at S. Broadway Street and Converse Court at 1:44 p.m. Oct. 13 when a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck stopped suddenly to turn and another vehicle could not stop in time and struck the rear of the pickup.
There were no injuries.
Failing to yield results in crash
A Ford work van failed to yield and crossed over E. Flint Street at Anderson Street and struck a Kia Forte eastbound on E. Flint Street at 1:27 p.m. Oct. 13.
No injuries were reported
Buick versus the buck
A deer struck a red Buick vehicle on northbound M-24 — yes, the deer struck the vehicle — near the W. Flint Street intersection at 3:51 p.m. Oct. 13.
The deer reportedly hit the front left quarter panel of the vehicle.
The driver was uninjured but the deer died from its injuries.
Resident is a victim of identity theft
A Longpointe resident called police on Oct. 14 to report that someone opened a Verizon account in the resident’s name. Police are investigating.
Drunk driver passes out in fast food drive thru
Lake Orion police got a call at 10:41 p.m. Oct. 15 to go to a local restaurant and check on a driver who was slumped over the wheel of their vehicle and blocking the drive thru lane of the eatery.
Police identified the man as a 53-year-old Orion Township resident and detected signs of intoxication and the driver was tested.
The man was over the legal limit and charged with drunk driving, refusing a preliminary breath test and open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.
Fight leads to woman’s arrest
Lake Orion police were dispatched at 2:30 a.m. Oct. 17 to a home for a domestic assault in progress.
Officers interviewed both females in the home and determined the women had been fighting and both sustained minor injuries.
A 50-year-old Allen Park woman was arrested and lodged in jail pending domestic assault charges, a police report stated.
The LOPD responded to
95 calls from Oct. 4-10, 2021
• Felony Arrests: 0
• Misdemeanor Arrests: 1
• Traffic Accidents: 0
Drunk driver arrested on Atwater Street during surveillance
While conducting radar surveillance on Atwater Street, a Lake Orion police officer stopped a speeding vehicle at 10:41 p.m. Oct. 8 and detected signs of intoxication.
Police conducted sobriety tests and the 23-year-old Armada man was over the limit and charged with drunk driving
Fire department, LOPD respond to stove fire call, save residents
Lake Orion police responded to a house fire on O’Connor Street at 5:48 p.m. Oct. 10 and saw smoke coming from the home. The officer tried the front door, which was locked.
The officer went to the back door of the home and was able to enter. The officer discovered a stove fire and was able to remove the resident from the home.
Orion Township firefighters responded, extinguished the fire and made sure the home was safe.
The resident was taken to the hospital for observation.