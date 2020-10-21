Public Safety — Oct. 21, 2020

The LOPD responded to

92 calls from Oct. 12-18, 2020

The Lake Orion man was arrested and given a court date.

Lake Orion police conducted a traffic stop and discovered that the 22-year-old driver had a misdemeanor warrant out of the Michigan State Police post in Lapeer.

The man was arrested and given a court date.

A 57-year-old man was arrested at 9:12 a.m. Oct. 13 for driving on a suspended license.

The man was given court information to address his warrant.

Lake Orion police were notified by the Troy Police Department at 1:05 p.m. Oct. 12 that Troy police were holding a 36-year-old Clarkston man on a Lake Orion misdemeanor warrant.

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 412 calls from Oct. 12-18, 2020

• Felony Arrests: 2

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 4

• Traffic Accidents: 14

Fake DTE caller tries phone scam but doesn’t trick resident

A 74-year-old resident reported at 2:55 p.m. Oct. 12 that they received a call from an unknown person claiming to be a representative from DTE. The caller informed the resident of an outstanding bill in the amount of $3,544 for services at a residence in the 1600 block of Ferdinand Street in Detroit, MI.

The resident informed the caller they are not associated with anyone or any home in that area.

All information was collected and turned over to the detective bureau.

Man tries to kick girlfriend – so she cuts him

A man and a woman face drug possession and felonious assault charges, respectively, after a fight at 4:52 p.m. Oct. 12.

Deputies responded to a 911 call in the 600 block of Horseshoe Court for a welfare check and noticed two suspicious vehicles stopped in the roadway.

As deputies approached the vehicles, they noticed what appeared to be blood on the vehicles, and it was evident there was some type of injury to one or both motorists. Deputies made the scene safe and called for the Orion Twp. Fire Department.

The couple had become involved in a heated rolling argument while driving through Orion Township, when the male stopped the vehicle and they both got out when the male attempted to kick the female several times.

The female responded by taking out a knife and cutting her boyfriend’s right shoulder. The couple then returned to the vehicle and started to drive and clean themselves up when they were stopped by the police.

Based upon the victim’s statements and the evidence, the 22-year-old suspect was placed under arrest for Felonious Assault.

During the arrest the man was searched and found to be in possession of crack cocaine which was concealed in his shoe.

Charges are pending on both individuals. The male was treated at the scene and refused further medical treatment.

Deputies take suspect to hospital for lethal intoxication level

Deputies received a call to respond to the 2600 block of Thornberry Court for a highly intoxicated person at 7:44 p.m. Oct. 12.

Upon arrival, deputies located a resident who was highly intoxicated and administered a PBT (breath test), determining that the individual was in the lethal range of intoxication.

The 40-year-old was transported to a local Hospital for detoxification without incident.

Clarkston man goes to jail when he won’t go through a traffic light

Deputies responded to a welfare check in the area of Baldwin and Brown road at 7:46 p.m. Oct. 14 for a vehicle sitting at the traffic light not moving.

Deputies located the vehicle and driver, made the roadway safe. The investigation revealed that the driver, a 41-year-old Clarkston resident, had been using narcotics.

The driver was unsteady on his feet and displayed signs he was under the influence. He refused to submit to a PBT and was arrested for Operating while Intoxicated and transported to the hospital for a blood draw.

Deputies located narcotics on the driver at the time of his arrest and he was safely transported to the Oakland County Jail without incident and the substance was sent in for testing.

Teen assaults grandmother, gets arrested

A teen was arrested and taken to Children’s Village after assaulting her grandmother around 10:32 p.m. Oct. 14.

Deputies responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of Canary Hill for a domestic assault after a 63-year-old woman was arguing with her 15-year-old granddaughter when it turned physical.

Based upon the victim’s statements and the evidence, the teen suspect was arrested for Domestic Assault and lodged at the Oakland County Children’s Village after review by Probate Court Officials and the prosecutor.

Beware of online scams, don’t give money to people you meet online

A 30- year-old resident on 3000 block of Huron Court reported at 12:55 p.m. Oct. 15 that she met an unknown individual on a website, and they began communicating.

The suspect asked for $500 to assist in paying of a balanced owed.

The victim provided the suspect with her debit card numbers, and he took approximately $1,501.94 out of her account, at which she determined she had been scammed.

All information was gathered and turned over to the detective bureau.

Man assaults wife, goes to jail

A 45-year-old man was arrested after an argument with his 43-year-old wife led him to grab her around the throat.

Deputies responded to a 911 call in the 3000 block of Oakridge Court at 10:58 p.m. Oct. 15, made the scene safe and interviewed he all parties involved.

Based on the victim’s statements and evidence, the man was arrested for Domestic Assault and lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a warrant for Domestic Violence.

The suspect was arraigned in front of Magistrate Holt in the 52nd – 3rd District Court and given a $1,000 personal bond with standard no contact orders with the victim.

Car disappears from parking lot

Deputies were requested by the Auburn Hills Police Department to contact the registered owner of a vehicle located in Auburn Hills that was possible stolen.

Deputies responded to 1900 block of Subfield at 12:14 a.m. Oct. 16 to meet with the registered owner who confirmed that his vehicle had been stolen from the parking lot. The owner stated that he last seen the vehicle when he parked it at approximately 10 p.m. Oct. 15.

There are no suspects. All information was gathered and turned over to the Auto Theft unit to continue the investigation.

Man flees deputies after car crash, but the K-9 tracks him down

Deputies were dispatched to Brown and Giddings roads for a single vehicle crash at 1:22 a.m. Oct. 16. The driver fled the scene.

Witnesses stated that the lone male occupant exited the vehicle and fled westbound on Brown towards Giddings.

Deputies also learned that the vehicle involved in the crash had just fled sheriff’s deputies in Pontiac. A sheriff’s K-9 responded and the K-9 located the driver in the wooded area near the Auburn Hills Complex at Brown and Giddings.

The driver was taken in custody and Pontiac deputies took custody of the 41- year- old Pontiac resident.

Drunk driver goes off-roading, damages road signs

Deputies responded to Lapeer Road and Roundtree for a single vehicle crash at 1:47 a.m. Oct. 17 after the driver ran off the roadway and damaged roadway signs.

The 29-year-old Lake Orion resident appeared intoxicated, smelled of alcohol and was unable to complete sobriety tests as instructed. He submitted to a PBT (breath test) registering .132 BAC (.08 is the legal limit).

The man was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated and transported to the hospital for a blood draw and then lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending blood analysis.

Thieves wanted shoes; workers wanted them to pay

Deputies responded to the Discount Shoe Warehouse (DSW), 4910 Baldwin Road, for a Retail Fraud report at 6:31 p.m. Oct. 17.

The assistant manager reported two females had just left the store with approximately six boxes of Ugg boots and a travel bag without paying for them. The suspects then fled the area in a dark colored Nissan SUV.

The total value of the items stolen was more than $1,000. Video of the incident shows the suspects are two black females, both approximately five feet in height.

Detectives are continuing the investigation.