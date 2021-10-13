Public Safety — Oct. 13, 2021

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 405 calls from

Sept. 27-Oct. 3, 2021

• Felony Arrests: 1

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 5

• Traffic Accidents: 20

Vehicle passenger arrested for Methamphetamine possession

While on patrol in the area of S. Lapeer and Clarkston roads at 12:08 a.m. Oct. 5, deputies saw a vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and stopped the vehicle.

As deputies were speaking with the driver, the passenger began acting erratically.

Deputies asked the driver if they could search the vehicle and the driver agreed. Both the driver and passenger were safely removed from the vehicle.

During the search of the vehicle, deputies located suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The driver was issued a traffic citation and released at the scene with a pending court date.

The passenger, a 33-year-old Davison resident, was arrested on the charge of Possession of Methamphetamine and transported to Oakland County Jail without incident.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized the complaint for Possession of Controlled Substance.

The warrant was sworn to in front of Magistrate Marie Soma from the 52nd – 3rd District Court.

The Davison resident was arraigned and given a $5,000 bond, with 10 percent surety.

Phone stolen from vehicle, but no damage was done to the vehicle

A Parakeet Hill Drive resident called police on Oct. 5 and said he parked his vehicle in the alley behind his residence on Oct. 3.

When he returned to his vehicle on Oct. 4, he noticed that his cell phone had been stolen.

There was no damage done to the vehicle. Detectives will continue the investigation.

Deputies are searching for a sweet-smelling thief

There’s a sweet-smelling thief on the loose and detectives are looking for any information on the suspect.

Deputies were dispatched to Kohl’s, 4872 Baldwin Rd., at 2:44 p.m. Oct. 6 after a man allegedly stole six bottles of perfume.

An employee said that on Oct. 4, a man entered the store and went to the perfume counter, selected the bottles of perfume and placed them into a bag.

He then walked toward the exit, passing all points of purchase, without making any attempt to pay for the items.

The suspect’s ID is currently unknown.

Detectives will continue the investigation.

Beware of secret shopper email scam

An Orion Township resident walked into the Orion Township Substation at 1:13 p.m. Oct. 7 and said that he was a victim of check fraud.

The man received an email asking him if he wanted to be a secret shopper. The victim responded to the email that he would and he was told that he would be receiving several checks in the mail.

After receiving the checks, the man was to cash them and purchase several VISA gift cards totaling the amount of the check.

After getting the gift cards the man was told to photograph the gift cards, front and back, and text the pictures to the unknown suspect.

After completing this several times, the Orion Township man believed that he may be a victim of a scam.

All information was gathered and turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.

Thieves try credit card fraud at Menards, then flee the scene

Deputies went to Menards, 465 Brown Rd., for an Illegal Use of Credit Card report.

Management reported that at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 7 two black males entered the store and filled two shopping carts with merchandise and began checking out.

The suspects were able to make three transactions and attempted a fourth, but employees became suspicious.

Employees noticed that the suspects were swiping a Visa credit card, but the cashier observed it was displaying as a Menards chip card in the system.

Management approached the suspects at the register while transaction four was in progress and requested identification.

The suspects ran out of the store dropping two (suspected fraudulent cloned) Visa cards.

Management also told authorities that Menards’ West Bloomfield store encountered these same two individuals at approximately 8:30 p.m. Oct. 7.

Deputies got statements from employees and video of the suspects.

It was determined that the suspects fled in a White Chevy Equinox with an undisclosed amount of stolen merchandise.

Anyone with information on the suspects should contact the sheriff’s office.

Man’s parked car gets damaged by unknown suspect

Deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Markdale at 8:37 a.m. Oct. 10 for a malicious destruction of property report.

A 42-year-old resident said he parked his vehicle in his driveway on Oct. 9, but the next day he received a call from his father telling him that the back window of his vehicle was broken.

Upon closer inspection, the victim also noticed damage to the front fender of his vehicle.

All information was turned over to detectives.