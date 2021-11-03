Public Safety — Nov. 3, 2021

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 362 calls from

Oct. 25-31, 2021

• Felony Arrests: 1

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 2

• Traffic Accidents: 29

Man couldn’t drive a straight line

Deputies were on patrol traveling southbound on Lapeer Road when they saw a vehicle swerving in and out of the lanes and stopped the vehicle at 2:38 a.m. Oct. 28.

During their interaction with the driver, deputies determined the driver, a 35-year-old Auburn Hills man, was under the influence of alcohol.

Deputies requested a Preliminary Breath Test (PBT); the driver complied with a result of .226 BAC. A BAC of .08 is considered legally drunk in Michigan.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw, then safely transported to the Oakland County Jail and was released in the morning.

Criminal charges will be pending lab results.

Man steals 1,000 feet of wire. To keep the cows from the open range?

Deputies were dispatched to Menards, 465 Brown Rd., at 10:29 a.m. Oct. 29 for a retail fraud report.

Management reported a review of their security cameras showed a that earlier in the

day an unknown white male entered the store at 6:39 am, selected two spools of 1,000 feet of wire (valued at $454.74 each) and walked out the door without paying.

The total cost of stolen merchandise was $909.48. This incident is under investigation.

Beware of telephone/internet scams

A 64-year-old Orion Township woman went to the Orion Township substation at 10:26 a.m. Oct. 29 to report she was the victim of telephone and internet fraud.

The woman said she received an email from

“Apple” claiming she owed $1,447 on her bill. She called the number in the email (206-415-0876) and spoke with a suspect who identified herself as an Apple employee.

The victim was told her account was hacked and that several people were using her account from several different countries.

The victim was directed to buy gift cards to stop the fraudulent activity on her Apple account, then create a new account.

The suspect then directed the victim to go to various retail stores, purchase gift cards, and provide the gift card numbers to the suspects over the phone. The victim reported she lost an undisclosed amount of money in the scam. This incident is under investigation.

Reminder: The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents that legitimate companies will NOT request payment in prepaid cards as described above. If you get this request refuse to give any information and notify your local law enforcement agency.

If you receive a call from an unknown number claiming to be a business, you can always call back to the official telephone number shown on your billing account to confirm the legitimacy.

As the holidays get closer these fraud attempts will continue to increase.

Girl who ran away returns safely

A 56-year-old woman called authorities at 3:33 p.m. Oct. 29 to report that her 12-year-old granddaughter had runaway.

Deputies went to the 2600 block of Aubrey for a Juvenile Runaway report and learned that the girl suffers from medical issues and had made concerning statements in the past.

Deputies reviewed video surveillance, and the area was canvassed for the runaway with the help of a K-9. They located the girl as she was returning home.

The girl refused to answer any questions, and her legal guardian requested she be seen by medical personnel.

Fighting over who left who where

While on patrol, a deputy saw an assault in progress at Canterbury Village, 2359 Joslyn Court, at 11:02 p.m. Oct. 31.

The deputy heard a vehicle horn honking and someone yelling from inside of the vehicle and saw two females in the vehicle engaged in a scuffle.

The deputy was able to separate the women and learned that they are sisters. Both were highly intoxicated.

It appears the fight started because one of the sisters left the other at one of the Canterbury Village attractions.

The victim, a 54-year-old, resident of White Lake, said her sister grabbed her by the hair. The victim sustained minor injuries to her ear, cheek and lip.

The suspect, a 50-year-old, resident of Waterford, was arrested for Domestic Violence and lodged at the Oakland County Jail. The victim was picked up by a friend and taken home.

A warrant requests was forwarded to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office declined to authorize a complaint for the charge of Domestic Violence. The suspect was released from the Oakland County Jail.

The LOPD responded to

132 calls from Oct. 25-31, 2021

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 1

• Traffic Accidents: 3

Help ID hit-and-run SUV

There was a hit-and-run traffic crash at 6:33 a.m. Oct. 25 at S. Broadway Street (M-24) and Converse Court (near the Mobil gas station).

A vehicle was northbound on M-24 when a SUV came out of Converse Court striking the northbound vehicle. The SUV then fled the scene.

No injuries were reported. Anyone with information should contact the Lake Orion Police Department.

Three-car collision on M-24 during morning rush hour

Lake Orion police responded to an accident at S. Broadway (M-24) and Atwater streets at 7:14 am. Oct. 26 for a three-car crash during heavy morning traffic.

The first vehicle stopped and it caused a chain reaction involving two other vehicles that did not stop in time.

There were no injuries reported.

It’s that time of year, beware of deer

A vehicle traveling northbound on M-24 near Heights Road was struck on the driver’s side by a deer crossing the road at 1:42 a.m. Oct. 27.

No injuries were reported to the human. The deer was deceased.

Deer crossing M-24 causes crash

A vehicle hit a deer at 10:34 p.m. Oct. 27 on M-24 near W. Church Street. There were no injuries to the driver but the police officer “had to put down the deer”, an incident report stated.

Oxford man with a Lake Orion warrant taken to see a judge

Lake Orion police arrested a 43-year-old Oxford man on a Lake Orion warrant at 1 p.m. Oct. 28 and transported the man to the 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills to see a judge.

Police investigate alleged theft from home construction site

Lake Orion police are investigating after receiving a complaint alleging that a contractor stole items from a home under construction on Detroit Avenue.

It’s still drunk driving

Lake Orion police were dispatched at 9:46 p.m. on Halloween to E. Flint Street near Orion Road for an ATV in the roadway.

The police officer spotted the ATV and made a traffic stop, discovering that the 33-year-old driver from Sacramento, California showed signs of intoxication.

The officer got a search warrant for a blood sample.

The man was then taken to the Oakland County Jail on the charge of Operating While Intoxicated.