Public Safety — Nov. 2, 2022

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 365 calls from

Oct. 17-23, 2022

• Felony Arrests: 4

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 1

• Traffic Accidents: 21

Woman arrested after exiting Kohl’s with stolen merchandise

A 44-year-old Pontiac woman is in jail after Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies stopped her in the parking lot when she tried to steal items from Kohl’s.

Deputies went to Kohl’s 4872 S. Baldwin Rd., for a retail fraud in progress at 2:33 p.m. Oct. 17.

A Kohl’s employee told deputies the suspect was in a changing room and the employee believed that the woman was removing the electronic tags from the clothes and placing the clothes into a blue and white bag.

The employee added that the woman just exited the store.

Deputies located the woman matching the description outside of the business and located the stolen items. All items were returned to the store and the suspect was lodged at the Oakland County Jail without incident.

Suspect arrested after stealing from Kohl’s

Deputies were back at Kohl’s for another retail fraud in progress at 5:08 p.m. Oct. 17.

An employee said that a suspect was spotted selecting several pieces of clothing and placing them inside a duffle bag and then exiting the store.

Deputies located the suspect matching the description, a 54-year-old Detroit resident, and located the stolen items.

All items were returned to the store and the suspect was lodged at the Oakland County Jail without incident.

Thieves target Kohl’s

Detectives are investigating a retail theft at Kohl’s, 4872 S. Baldwin Rd., that happened on Oct. 16

An employee said a man and a woman entered the store and that the man went to the kitchen center, selected several kitchen items and placed them into a shopping cart.

Both suspects then exited the store, passing all points of purchase making no attempt to pay for the items.

All information was turned over to detectives.

Employee asked to leave work after bringing gun to Kroger

Deputies went to Kroger’s, 3097 S. Baldwin Rd., for reports of employee trouble at 4:25 p.m. Oct. 17.

Another employee said that they had an employee who returned from lunch with a gun. The employee told deputies that the store has a no gun policy for its employees.

Deputies located the 26-year-old employee, an Orion Township resident, and discovered that the employee had previously obtained his CPL (Concealed Pistol License) and while at home for lunch that day he picked up his gun and returned to work.

The employee told deputies that he was unaware he was not allowed to bring his firearm to work.

He was advised of the policies and asked to leave the store, and he complied without incident.

Oxford woman soliciting rides gets arrested on warrants

An Oxford woman who was allegedly soliciting car rides at an Orion Township gas station was arrested on outstanding circuit court warrants and possession of drugs.

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 911 call at Speedway, 1030 S. Lapeer Rd., at 12:36 a.m. Oct. 20 after the caller reported that a highly intoxicated female was soliciting rides from customers.

Deputies located and identified the woman as a 38-year-old Oxford woman.

A LEIN (Law Enforcement Information Network) check revealed the woman had a warrant for Felony Probation Violation from the 6th Circuit Court, and deputies arrested the woman on her warrant.

During a search deputies discovered the woman was in possession of crack cocaine.

Deputies transported the woman to the hospital for medical clearance before taking her to the Oakland County Jail.

Drunk driver arrested after single-car crash at Brown, Joslyn roads

A Pontiac man was arrested for drunk driving and taken to jail following an accident during the early morning hours on Oct 22.

The 19-year-old Pontiac man crashed his vehicle at Brown and Joslyn roads around 3:36 a.m., an incident report stated.

Deputies arrived and saw a single vehicle with four flat tires and extensive front end damage and made contact with the driver, who smelled of alcohol and was unable to complete sobriety tests as instructed.

The driver submitted to a Preliminary Breath Test, registering a .200 Blood Alcohol Content. A BAC of .08 is considered legally intoxicated in Michigan.

Deputies transported the driver to the hospital for a blood draw. The driver was arrested and lodged at the Oakland County Jail from Operating While Intoxicated.

Woman asks for help, gets mental health evaluation

An Orion Township woman asked for help after Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies checked on her shortly after midnight on Oct. 23.

Deputies went to the area of W. Silverbell and Giddings roads for a Welfare Check at 12:23 a.m. and located the 29-year-old woman.

After speaking with a woman, she requested to be transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Orion Township firefighters responded to the scene and transported her to the hospital without incident.

The Lake Orion Police Dept.

responded to 82 calls from

Oct. 24-30, 2022

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 0

• Traffic Accidents: 4

Unauthorized purchases made on LO resident’s credit card

Lake Orion police are investigating after a resident on Atwater Street reported on Oct. 26 that an unauthorized person had illegally used their credit card.

Residents are reminded to check their statements regularly and report any suspicious activity to their financial institution.

M-24 traffic continues to be plagued by accidents

There were several traffic accidents in Lake Orion in the preceding week, all on M-24, with minor injuries reported in one crash.

Lake Orion police responded to a traffic crash at E. Flint and Anderson streets at 8:53 a.m. Oct. 27 after a Chrysler Pacifica ran a stop sign and hit a Ford Fusion. There were no injuries reported.

At 7:01 a.m. Oct. 28, a black Chevrolet Traverse crashed into the back of a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck at S. Broadway Street (M-24) and Converse Court.

The pickup truck reportedly stopped near the intersection but the Traverse failed to stop. There were no injuries reported.

A tan Chevrolet Uplander crashed into the back of a red pickup truck at 1:17 p.m. Oct. 28 at the M-24 and Heights Road intersection.

The pickup truck stopped but the Uplander failed to do so. There were no injuries reported.

At 12:49 p.m. Oct. 30 a black Jeep pulled out of the gas station/convenience store on M-24 near Converse Court and crashed into another Jeep.

The driver of the black Jeep reportedly hit the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal and accelerated into the other vehicle. There were minor injuries reported.

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 381 calls from

Oct. 24-30, 2022

• Felony Arrests: 1

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 3

• Traffic Accidents: 16

Thieves steal possessions from township man’s vehicle

An Orion Township man reported on Oct. 24 that someone stole several items from his unlocked vehicle overnight.

The 25-year-old resident said that on Oct. 23 he parked his vehicle in front of his residence on the 800 block of Corners Court, but when he returned the next day, he noticed his backpack had been stolen, along with some electronics.

There are no suspects. All information was turned over to detectives.

Woman gets mental health evaluation after appearing confused, authorities say

Orion first responders assisted a Waterford Township woman who needed help after she said she had an “incident” with her ex-husband, an incident report stated.

Deputies went to a physician’s office on S. Lapeer Road at 5:27 p.m. Oct. 24 after getting a call that a customer needed help.

The 66-year-old woman said she had been involved with an incident with her ex-husband at their home in Waterford. Deputies attempted to get additional information regarding the incident with negative results.

Upon further discussion, deputies determined that the woman was becoming more confused and contacted Orion Township firefighter/EMTs.

After an examination by EMTs, it was determined that the woman needed to be transported to St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Sheriff’s detectives search for suspect who broke into local sandwich shop

Detectives are investigating a break in at a local sandwich shop and are asking the public to contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office if they have any information about the suspect.

Deputies went to the Tubby’s Sub Shop at 3900 Joslyn Rd. after an employee reported that the front glass door was shattered, a sheriff’s office incident report stated.

Deputies entered the business and cleared the building and found the register was stolen.

An OCSO Evidence Technician responded and processed the scene.

The business owner was contacted and he provided security video footage of the break in.

The investigation revealed that at 2 a.m. Oct. 25 an unknown suspect broke the glass door with a rock, entered the store and ripped the register from the counter. The suspect then fled in a white sedan.

The cash register contained about $200 in cash, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect is described as a white male with facial hair wearing a dark hoodie and shorts driving a white sedan.