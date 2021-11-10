Public Safety — Nov. 10, 2021

The LOPD responded to

126 calls from Nov. 1-7, 2021

The man was arrested and booked at the Lake Orion Police Station and released with court appearance citation.

The officer learned that the 31-year-old man’s driver’s license was suspended.

A Lake Orion police officer on patrol at 10 p.m. Nov. 6 stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Park Boulevard (M-24) at W. Church Street.

Lake Orion police went to a business on W. Flint Street at 12:38 a.m. Nov. 5 for a fight in progress.

Anyone who may have lost their car keys in this area should contact the Lake Orion Police Department.

A set of car keys was found at Florence and Flint streets and turned into police on Nov. 4.

No arrests were made, but police are investigating.

Lake Orion police responded at 11:04 a.m. Nov. 1 to a call about numerous people involved in a fight at home on N. Channel Street.

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 360 calls from

Nov. 1-7, 2021

• Felony Arrests: 1

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 2

• Traffic Accidents: 14

Thief breaks into resident’s car, uses her debit card

Deputies were dispatched to the 40 block of Canary Hill Drive at 9:53 a.m. Nov. 2 for a larceny report after a resident said that sometime during the evening of Nov. 1 an unknown person had searched through the woman’s vehicle which was parked in her driveway.

Several items were stolen from the vehicle including her debit card. When the victim checked her account, she noticed that there was an unauthorized charge.

All information was turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.

Man will not be charged in assault

A 49-year-old Orion Township man will not face charges of domestic assault after the Oakland County Prosecutor’s office declined to authorize a complaint for Domestic Assault against the man.

Sheriff’s deputies went to the 700 block of Laird Road at 4:09 p.m. Nov. 2 after a 47-year-old woman said that while she was getting ready for work the suspect came home from work intoxicated and started an argument, which escalated when the suspect grabbed her by the arm and forcibly dragged her across the room.

Deputies interviewed both parties and based upon statements and physical evidence, arrested the man, who was then safely lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending prosecutor review.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office declined to authorize the complaint and the man was released from jail.

Suspect never paid for merchandise

A woman went into Menards, 465 Brown Rd., at 4 p.m. Nov. 3 and allegedly scammed the store by returning merchandise she never purchased.

An employee told deputies that the suspect entered the store and took a nail gun off a shelf. She then walked to the return counter and said she wanted to return the nail gun. The employee issued an in-store credit for the nail gun and the suspect left the store.

Detectives are continuing the investigation.

Brazen thieves steal, then return stolen items

Deputies went to Menards, 465 Brown Rd., at 6:01 p.m. Nov. 4 after an employee reported that two men entered the store, selected three items off the shelf and proceeded toward the exit.

Both men passed all points of purchase, making no attempt to pay for the items, then exited the store. A short time later one of the subjects re-entered the store and attempted to return one of the items for a store credit.

Detectives are continuing the investigation.

Traffic stop turns up multiple infractions, including drug possession

During routine patrol in the area of Lapper and Silverbell Road around 1:59 a.m. Nov. 5, deputies stopped a vehicle for having a license plate that was registered to a different vehicle.

During the stop it was also determined that the driver had a suspended license. During a search of the vehicle and its occupants, a clear container with a crystalized substance and drug paraphernalia were located.

The operator of the vehicle and the narcotics were turned over to a detective from the Oakland County Narcotics Enforcement Team.

Clarkston man drives into ex-girlfriends garage, damages a vehicle

A 24-year-old Clarkston apparently could not handle a breakup and drove his vehicle into his ex-girlfriend’s garage and then vandalized her car.

Deputies went to the 700 block of Knibbe Road at 12:07 a.m. Nov. 6 after the man drove his vehicle into his ex-girlfriend’s garage door, and once the garage door was damaged, the suspect entered the garage and vandalized the vehicle inside.

Deputies attempted to contact the suspect but were unable. Detectives will now follow up with the ongoing investigation.

Woman’s rear window is smashed out in her driveway

Deputies went to the 1300 block of Miller Rd for a malicious destruction of property complaint when a 36-year-old Orion Township woman said that at approximately 11:30 p.m. Nov. 6 she heard a loud pop and a vehicle speed away from the residence.

After checking the vehicles in the driveway, she noticed that the rear window of her vehicle was broken out.

Authorities do not have any suspects at this time, but all information was collected and turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.

Father restrains his son, who gets a health evaluation

Deputies got a call around 3:59 p.m. Nov. 7 and went to the 2300 block of Cole Road for a possible incidence of domestic violence.

When they arrived, deputies noticed a father holding his son on the floor of the kitchen and determined that the son was highly intoxicated and made threats to himself.

When the son attempted to leave the residence, his father grabbed onto him and restrained him from leaving until the police arrived.

Orion Township firefighters responded and safely transported the son to St. Joseph Hospital for a health evaluation.