Public Safety — May 5, 2021

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 332 calls from April 26 – May 2, 2021

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 2

• Traffic Accidents: 16

Deputies assist mother and teen daughter after fight

A family is getting help after an argument turned physical and the teen daughter left their home.

Deputies went to the 4800 block of Georgia Drive at 10:36 p.m. April 26 after a woman requested help for her daughter.

The mother, a 43-year-old resident, said her 16-year-old daughter started arguing with her and then pushed her. The daughter then left the home heading toward Baldwin Road.

Deputies found the girl, returned her to her home and assisted the mother in getting further treatment.

Thieves take iPad from vehicle

A 38-year-old Orion Township resident went to the OCSO Orion Township Substation at 9:11 a.m. April 28 to file a complaint after someone stole his daughter’s iPad.

The girl last remembers last seeing the iPad in their vehicle, but she went to the vehicle to retrieve the iPad, she noticed it was missing.

All information gathered and turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.

Orion Twp. man is arrested after a domestic violence incident

An Orion Township man has been arrested and arraigned in district court after an argument turned into an alleged domestic assault incident.

Deputies responded to Sparrow Hill Drive at 7:10 p.m. April 28 for a domestic assault complaint when a 39-year-old woman told authorities that she had an argument with her 29-year-old live-in boyfriend over the dogs. The woman said that they continued to argue outside of the home.

The argument turned physical when the man pushed the woman and then slapped her.

The suspect then fled the scene into the woods prior to deputies arriving at the home.

Deputies searched the area, located the suspect and arrested him.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was cleared, and taken to Oakland County Jail.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a complaint for Domestic Violence.

The suspect was arraigned in front of a magistrate at the 52-3 District Court in Rochester.

The man was given a $2,500 personal bond and ordered not to have contact with the victim.

No one injured in early morning fire

No one was injured in a fire that began in a child’s bedroom during the early morning hours on Thursday.

Deputies and the Orion Township Fire Department were dispatched to the 10 block of Cardinal Hill at 2:29 a.m. April 29 for a residential structure fire.

The homeowner was woken up by the fire alarm to find smoke coming from a child’s bedroom.

The couch in the child’s bedroom was on fire and the parents immediately extinguished the fire with buckets of water. There were no reported injuries.

The Orion Township Fire Department Fire Marshal will be handling the investigation to examine the cause and origin of the fire.

Suspicious man seen inspecting porches with packages

Residents in the Starling Hill Drive area called authorities to report that a suspicious man was approaching porches that had packages on them.

Deputies went to the 20 block of Starling Hill Drive at 9:16 p.m. April 30 and were told that the suspect was seen driving a dark colored Dodge Journey.

Neighbors showed deputies Ring doorbell video footage of the man driving up and down the street and then walking up to front doors to examine packages.

When the man saw the Ring doorbell, he walked away.

The man did not take any packages, he only approached them and walked away, a police report stated.

Detectives are reviewing the incident.

Signs damaged by prowlers

Sheriff’s deputies went to the area of Silverbell and Squirrel roads at 1:22 a.m. May 2 for a suspicious circumstance where unknown persons were reportedly prowling the neighborhood.

Deputies searched the area for the suspects but were not able to locate them.

While canvassing the area, deputies did locate several signs that had been damaged, including two gas pipeline signs, a cross walk sign and a street sign.

The sheriff’s office had extra patrols in the area throughout the rest of the morning. Detectives are continuing the investigation.