Public Safety — May 19, 2021

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 343 calls from May 10-16, 2021

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 4

• Traffic Accidents: 13

Woman taken to Common Ground for evaluation

A woman experiencing a manic episode is getting an evaluation and assistance after neighbors in the 100 block of Eagen Drive called 911 at 5:13 p.m. May 10

The woman was standing in the street near the mailboxes screaming for neighbors to call the police, a sheriff’s office report stated.

Deputies located the 37-year-old woman and calmed and cared for her. An investigation revealed that she was in a manic state and was unable to take care of herself.

Deputies transported the woman to Common Ground Resource & Crisis Center for a health exam and notified social services Adult Protective Services and attempted to contact family members in a group effort to render care.

Deputies find deceased man who died of natural causes at residence

A man called the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and said he had not heard from his friend in a week and asked if deputies would check on the man.

Deputies went to do a welfare check at a home on the 2000 Block of Cline Court at 8:23 p.m. May 12 and heard a loud television coming from the apartment. They were able to look into the windows and saw a man lying on the floor unresponsive.

Deputies entered the apartment through an unlocked door, assessed the patient and determined the man was dead.

Detectives and an investigator from the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office went to the apartment and began their respective investigations.

The Medical Examiner’s Office took custody of the body and an autopsy had been scheduled. The investigation revealed the man died of natural causes.

Neighbor notices broken window, possible attempted break-in

Deputies went to a home on the 400 block of S. Conklin Drive for the report of a suspicious broken window and possible attempted break-in at 11:28 a.m. May 13.

A neighbor stated that as he was cutting his neighbors grass that day when he noticed the basement window was broken out.

Deputies investigated and determined the window had been broken intentionally; however, nothing was missing from the home.

There are no suspects at this time and detectives are continuing the investigation.

911 call about reckless driver leads to OWI arrest

Citizens in the area of Joslyn and Greenshield roads called 911 at 2:52 a.m. May 15 after spotting a vehicle driving recklessly.

Deputies located the vehicle and saw it drifting in and out of lanes and then ran a red light. They safely stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, a 23-year-old Clarkston man who displayed indicators he was intoxicated.

The driver failed the sobriety tests and blew a .232 BAC in a breathalyzer. The man was taken to a nearby hospital for a blood draw and then to the Oakland County Jail where he was released in the morning. Charges are pending lab results.

OWI property damage crash

A 47-year-old Hazel Park resident was arrested and taken to jail after drinking and driving and causing a property damage crash on May 16.

Deputies located the suspect’s vehicle on Parakeet Hill Drive at 1:05 a.m. and learned the driver had been drinking. The driver took a preliminary breath test (PBT) with the results being .283 percent BAC, more than three-and-a-half times the legal limit.

The driver was arrested for Operating while Intoxicated and taken to the hospital for a blood draw, then to the Oakland County Jail without incident.

Loud neighbor will have to listen to courts after ignoring deputies

An Orion Township man who was playing his music too loud and then would not be “reasonable” with deputies is now dealing with the court system.

Deputies went to the 2400 block of Holland Street at 8:15 p.m. May 16 when a neighbor complained about the loud music coming from his neighbors’ speakers out by his pool.

Deputies recorded the loud music and “witnessed the unreasonable loud sound level on the complainant’s property” according to a sheriff’s office report.

Deputies went to the neighbor to ask if he would turn the music down and they were ordered off the property.

After the first deputy left the scene, the neighbor turned the music up again and another deputy arrived on scene and attempted to discuss mutual neighborly respect regarding loud music.

Due to the lack of reasonable response from the loud neighbor, the investigation and case is being reviewed for the courts.