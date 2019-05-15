Public Safety – May 15, 2019

The OCSO Orion substation responded

to 265 calls from May 6-12, 2019

• Felony Arrests: 1 • Misdemeanor Arrests: 3

• Accidents: 12

Construction workers put on defense

Deputies were dispatched to the area of Baldwin and Judah roads at 9 a.m. May 6 for a truck pulling a trailer that, after driving all over the roadway, had crashed into a pole.

When deputies arrived, they discovered an open bottle of vodka in the vehicle. The driver admitted to drinking alcohol and taking prescription drugs.

Deputies transported the driver to the hospital where they collected blood for testing. Due to injuries, the driver was released at the hospital pending the lab results.

Road construction workers working in the Baldwin Road construction zone witnessed the vehicle traveling southbound on Baldwin, and as it entered the Judah Road round-about, running over barrels. Workers nearby were alerted and were able to avoid the truck’s path before it crashed into the large crosswalk signal pole.

The pole received heavy damage and was removed; however, no other people were injured other than the driver of the commercial landscape truck/trailer.

Two wrongs don’t make it alright

Deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of S. Lapeer Road May 6 for a road rage complaint.

The male caller told deputies that a young man driving a BMW cut him off. The man added that the BMW then swerved into his vehicle, forcing it off into a parking lot.

The vehicles did not make contact at any point.

A witness observed the caller engage the young driver in an argument and then watched as the caller struck the BMW on the hood with his fist, causing damage.

The investigation revealed that the caller became the aggressor and was found to have caused the damage to the BMW.

The caller was charged with malicious destruction of property and disorderly person (conduct).

Video surveillance leads to an arrest

A suspect has been arrested and charged in a string of larcenies in Orion Township dating back to November 2018.

Pontiac resident Donovan Dugan, 19, was taken into custody May 7 in Pontiac after video surveillance led detectives to identify him as a suspect in several larcenies from automobiles in Orion and surrounding communities.

It began in Orion Township the morning of Nov. 5 when deputies were called to the 3900 block of Kaeleaf for an attempted larceny from an automobile. The homeowner had surveillance footage showing two unknown suspects running up his driveway, opening his unlocked Ford Escape, and ransacking the vehicle. Nothing was reported stolen.

Later that same day, a resident from the 3800 block of Kossuth received a phone call from Chase Bank advising her of several transactions on her debit/credit cards, which she did not make. It was then that she realized her wallet, which contained credit cards and $36 in cash, was stolen from her vehicle.

A few weeks later, on Nov. 25, a resident from the 3900 block of May Center provided video surveillance of an unknown suspect running up his driveway, opening his unlocked Dodge Ram truck and ransacking it

Dugan has been arraigned in the 52-3 District Court on two counts of Illegal Use of Credit Cards and illegal use of credit cards stolen from the vehicles. He was given a bond of $1,000, no 10 percent surety, and is being lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

It’s a round trip back to jail for man

A warrant for Resisting / Obstructing a Police Officer and Assault on a Police Officer was authorized on Sean Brandon, an Orion Township man, 28. He has been arraigned on the charges and given a $10,000 bond.

Deputies responded to the 1100 block of Ridgeview Circle at 12:09 a.m. May 8 for a domestic assault in-progress. An Orion Township woman, 59, reported that her son was attacking her husband.

When deputies arrived, they observed the father and son struggling on the garage floor. Deputies gave verbal commands to both subjects. The son refused to comply and attempted to assault deputies. A deputy deployed a taser and was able to take the suspect into custody without injury.

The investigation revealed that the son was recently released from jail and began drinking. The son was extremely intoxicated and made suicidal statements to his father. The father was attempting to restrain his son when the mother observed the two struggling on the garage floor and called 911.

The suspect was then safely lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending the charges.

Woman takes out sign on way to jail

While on routine patrol at 9:15 p.m. May 10, a deputy heard a vehicle crash in the area of Joslyn and Greenshield roads in front of township hall. The deputy observed a vehicle that had just struck a pedestrian road crossing sign continue on, leaving the scene of the accident.

The deputy caught up to the vehicle at Joslyn and Scripps roads and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver, an Oxford woman, 62, smelled of alcohol and admitted to drinking. She was unable to complete sobriety tests as instructed.

The woman was transported to a hospital for a blood draw and then subsequently lodged at the Oakland County Jail. Charges are pending until lab results are complete.

Upon reviewing the patrol car dash camera, it was found that the entire incident/crash was captured on the camera.

Reminder to drivers: All damage to public property associated with accidents and OWI (operating while intoxicated) charges are included with additional restitution requests from the drivers.

Kids throwing rocks is never good

Deputies responded to the 600 block of Blocki Ct. at 3:40 p.m. May 12 for a damaged property report.

An Orion Township woman, 32, reported she was out of town for a couple of days and returned home, discovering her vehicle window broken and several dents to the door.

The homeowner discovered a rock inside the vehicle consistent with the damage.

Deputies photographed the damage and are waiting for an estimate of damage.

Deputies are also following up on reports of children throwing rocks earlier in the day.

The Lake Orion Police Dept. responded to

86 calls from May 6-12, 2019

• Felony Arrests: 0 • Misdemeanor Arrests: 2

• Accidents: 5

Young man arrested on warrant

An officer doing traffic enforcement on S. Broadway (M-24) stopped a vehicle at 5:28 p.m. May 6 for a violation.

The driver, an Orion Township man, 23, had a valid warrant out for his arrest, for operating while intoxicated.

The driver was placed under arrest and transferred to the warrant-holding agency for arraignment.

Looking for owner of girls bicycle

A resident called the LOPD at 8:24 p.m. May 6 to report finding a bicycle in her yard a few days earlier. The resident had perched it against a tree in a visible area hoping the owner would recover it, but no one had.

The white and purple girl’s bicycle was turned over to an officer to be held for safekeeping until an owner recovers it.

Driver ignores Crossing Guard cues

Lake Orion police were contacted at 8:40 a.m. May 8 by Blanche Sims Elmentary and a parent about a vehicle that had disregarded the school crossing guard while she was assisting a child who fell in the street while crossing Flint Street.

The crossing guard was in proper uniform and displaying her stop sign to cross children when a child fell in the street. As the guard assisted the girl, a white van continued into the crosswalk while blowing the horn at the crossing guard. The driver came dangerously close to the crossing guard and the child.

Witnesses have provided information to the LOPD to assist in identifying the driver.

There’s a reason she was staggering

Lake Orion police and emergency medical responders were dispatched on a report of a woman who fell while walking near Shadbolt and Broadway streets at 6:26 p.m. May 10.

The officer found the woman being assisted by witnesses, who reported they saw her staggering as she walked, and then fall.

The Clarkston woman, 66, had a very strong odor of intoxicants and appeared highly intoxicated. She was alert and communicating well with officers and responders and refused medical transport for an apparent minor injury. The officer determined her blood alcohol level was .294.

The officer located her friends, who took safe custody of her.

Man gets lost, takes a snooze

A resident called the LOPD at 3:47 a.m May 12 to report he had noticed that his back screen door was open, as well as his side garage door, when he was letting his dog outside.

When the homeowner checked the area, he found an unknown male sleeping inside his vehicle parked in his driveway.

The officer took custody of the highly intoxicated man, 35, from Ludington, MI, who stated he had been with family who had left him in the downtown area.

He did not know where he was and was trying to get to a family member’s house in the area. The man told the officer he did not remember how he got to where he was found.

The man was cited for trespassing.

Family members were located at a home nearby; the officer released the man to them.