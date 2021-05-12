Public Safety — May 12, 2021

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 344 calls from May 3-9, 2021

• Felony Arrests: 1

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 1

• Traffic Accidents: 12

Driver arrested for possession of cocaine after a traffic stop

Around 9 p.m. on May 3, deputies received a 911 call of reckless driving in the area of Baldwin and Clarkston and located the vehicle traveling eastbound on Clarkston near Meadow Crest Drive.

Deputies stopped the vehicle and when they spoke with the driver they observed possible narcotics on the front passenger seat. They asked the driver what was in the bottle on the front seat and the woman admitted it was cocaine.

The woman was arrested and taken to the Orion Township substation. All evidence was collected and sent to the lab for further testing and turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.

Prosecutor’s Office reviewing the case after a woman is assaulted

An Orion Township woman went into the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Orion Township substation at 10:23 a.m. May 4 to report a domestic assault that occurred the previous week.

The 33-year-old woman said that she has been having problems with her boyfriend and that on April 29 she had an argument that turned physical and the suspect then left.

All information was collected and turned over to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Business finds counterfeit checks

A local business called the sheriff’s office after a possible case of check fraud after regarding six suspicious checks in large amounts.

Deputies went to the business on the 200 block of Brown Road for a counterfeit checks complaint at 8:35 a.m. May 5.

The secretary at the business informed deputies that on May 4 she was looking over the checking account for the business when she noticed six checks written for a large amount of money, all for the same amount.

All the checks were marked for withdrawals that were not approved by the company. When the secretary looked at the checks, she noticed the checks had the company’s bank information and a man’s name, who supposedly was from Tennessee, also printed on them.

The woman told deputies that the individual listed on the check does not work for the company.

All information gathered was turned over to detectives.

Woman is caught on video stealing beauty products

Authorities are looking for a woman who allegedly stole several items from ULTA Beauty, 4830 S. Baldwin Rd. in the Baldwin Commons Shopping Center.

A store employee told deputies that at approximately 6 p.m. on May 4, a woman entered the store and went and removed products from the shelf and concealed the items.

She then proceeded past all points of purchase, making no attempt to pay for the items, and exited the store.

Detectives do have video of the theft and are continuing the investigation.

Beware of online, credit card fraud

An Orion Township woman called authorities after someone used her credit card to purchase a laptop.

Deputies went to the 600 block of Brown Road around 1:45 p.m. May 5 for a fraud report and learned that someone used the 55-year-old woman’s Capital One business credit card illegally.

The woman informed deputies that the laptop was supposed to be shipped to an address in Maryland, and that she had already contacted the bank and had the transaction stopped.

All information gathered was turned over to detectives.

Man does not have valid CPL

A gun owner had his handgun seized after carrying it illegally.

While on patrol at 9:33 p.m. May 5, deputies observed a vehicle speeding southbound on Lapeer Road and initiated a traffic stop and requested the driver’s paperwork.

An investigation revealed that the driver had a handgun in his possession but did not have a valid CPL (Concealed Pistol License) to carry it.

Deputies seized the handgun and ammunition and transported it to property. The driver was released at the scene.

Detectives seek suspect in car break-in at Orion Twp. business

A man who just wanted to go home after a day’s work had his night ruined when someone broke into his car.

Deputies went to the 3700 block of Giddings Road at 10:45 p.m. May 5 after an employee leaving work noticed his passenger side window was broken out and items were stolen from his vehicle.

The victim said that he went to lunch at approximately 6:15 p.m. and the vehicle was intact with no damage and the property was still in the vehicle.

There are currently no suspects. All information gathered was turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.

Man arrested, arraigned in district court after domestic assault

A man was arrested and faces domestic assault charges after threatening and punching his girlfriend.

Deputies went to Eagle Vista Lane at 12:11 a.m. May 6 for a domestic assault report and learned that the victim was lying down when the boyfriend became upset.

The suspect reportedly grabbed the victim, pinned her to the bed and threatened her. At this point the suspect got off the bed and struck the woman in the arms several times and then left the room.

Due to the victims’ statement and the evidence, the suspect was arrested and taken to the Oakland County Jail without incident.

The man was arraigned by Magistrate Karen Holt in the 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills on May 7.

He was given a $5,000 personal bond, ordered not to use alcohol or drugs and would be tested three times per week.

He was also ordered not to have contact with the victim and not to return to the address.