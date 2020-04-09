Public Safety – March 30 – April 5, 2020

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Orion Twp. Substation had 381 calls for service from March 30 – April 5, 2020

Felony Arrests – 0

Misdemeanor Arrests – 0

Accidents – 4

Orion Twp. man dies after apparent overdose

An Orion Township man has died after what appears to be an overdose, according to a police report from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies from the Orion Township Substation were dispatched to the 1400 block of Miller Road at 1 p.m. April 1 after a man was found unconscious man and not breathing by a roommate.

Deputies and the Orion Township firefighters met the caller at the home and proceeded to the basement where they found the a 52-year-old man “obviously deceased and beyond help,” according to police reports.

The roommate said that the man was last seen alive around noon the day before. Authorities did not identify the man.

Deputies observed loose pills (Xanax and Vicodin) near the deceased man, whose son told deputies that his father had a history of alcohol/drug abuse and would often mix pills and drinks together, police said.

Deputies did not observe any trauma or signs of foul play.

STAR EMS provided telemetry to McLaren Oakland Hospital were a physician officially pronounced the man dead.

A detective and an investigator from the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene to begin their respective investigations. The Medical Examiner’s Office assumed custody of the deceased’s body.

ID thieves couldn’t wait for stimulus check

An Orion Township woman was surprised to learn that she had supposedly taken out a loan of more than $1,500, according to an April 3 incident report.

The 50-year-old woman told deputies she discovered a loan for $1,575 after checking her credit report. The woman, however, told authorities that she had not applied for the loan and had no previous knowledge of the loan.

There are no currently suspects, but detective are continuing the investigation.

Suspect practices social distancing by throwing things

Deputies responded to 500 block of Renfrew for a malicious destruction of property report at 5:53 p.m. April 4 after a woman told authorities threw objects at her car.

The a 22-year-old resident of Shelby said she was leaving the Speedway gas station at 1030 S. Lapeer Rd. when another vehicle pulled up alongside her vehicle, a 2011 Toyota Camry.

An unknown male threw something at her vehicle, causing a scratched taillight, dented trunk and chipped paint. The suspect fled southbound on Lapeer road in a SUV.

Deputies are continuing the investigation and are attempting to obtain video surveillance from the Speedway gas station to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information or crime tips regarding these incidents are encouraged to contact the Orion Township Sheriff’s Office Substation at 248 393-0090 for tips, or our Dispatch Center at 248 858-4911 for crimes in-progress. Tipsters can remain anonymous