Public Safety — March 23, 2022

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation
responded to 473 calls from
March 14 – 20, 2022
• Felony Arrests: 2
• Misdemeanor Arrests: 4
• Traffic Accidents: 24
Son, others try to steal from father who is out of town
A neighbor called 911 at 9:13 a.m. March 15 to report that suspicious men were entering a home on the 3500 block of Discus Court, and that the owner was out of town.
Deputies went to investigate a possible home invasion and when they arrived, a suspect ran out the back door, but they were able to detain several others at the scene.
An investigation revealed the homeowner had been out of town since Jan. 1, and the homeowner’s son was watching the residence while he was away.
Based on what the deputies saw, it appeared the son was preparing to steal items from the home. Deputies located and identified the suspect that ran into a neighbor’s yard as the homeowner’s son.
A Law Enforcement Information Network (LEIN) check revealed the 39-year-old man had misdemeanor warrants out of Lapeer County. He was arrested and turned over to Lapeer County on their warrants.
The homeowner is taking inventory of his home to determine if additional charges may follow.
Orion Twp. man arrested for domestic assault
An Orion Twp. man, 41, was arrested for assaulting his partner at their home on the 100 block of Parakeet Hill.
Deputies went to the home at 8:21 a.m. March 17 and discovered four children and two adults in the home. They identified both adults and observed injuries to the woman’s face and quickly identified it as a domestic assault situation.
Deputies interviewed all parties at the scene and, based on witness statements and physical evidence at the scene, they arrested the man and took him to the Oakland County Jail.
Highly intoxicated man crashes at Baldwin-Maybee roundabout
A Lake Orion man sustained injuries in a single vehicle car crash when he drove his black Jeep into a pole on Baldwin Road near Maybee Road on March 19.
Deputies responded to a 911 call at 1:01 a.m. and saw that the Jeep had crashed into a light post at the northeast corner of the Baldwin-Maybee roundabout. All airbags were deployed.
The driver appeared intoxicated, smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and trouble speaking. He was unable to complete sobriety tests due to the crash and his injuries, but submitted to a Preliminary Breath Test. The man had a Blood Alcohol Content sample of .280 BAC, three-and-a-half times the legal limit. A BAC of .08 is considered legally drunk in Michigan.
The driver sustained injuries to his arm and was transported to St. Joseph Hospital for further medical treatment and released pending blood analysis results at the hospital.
Daughter assaults father when she can’t find her drugs
An Orion Twp. teen was arrested after assaulting her father when he told her to leave his home because she was upset that she could not find her drugs.
Deputies went to the 1100 block of Heights Road at 12:28 a.m. March 20 for a domestic assault. A 55-year-old resident said his daughter returned home with a friend and went into her bedroom.
The 18-year-old woman became “very upset and started throwing things around looking for her drugs,” an incident report stated.
When her father told his daughter to leave the home, she started to punch and kick him several times.
The pill bottle containing various pills was turned over to deputies. Upon looking inside, deputies noticed a baggie containing cocaine.
Deputies interviewed all parties at the scene and, based on witness statements and physical evidence, the 18-year-old was arrested and safely lodged at the Oakland County Jail for Domestic Assault and possession of cocaine.
The LOPD responded to
93 calls from March 14-20, 2022
• Felony Arrests: o
• Misdemeanor Arrests: 3
• Traffic Accidents: 0
Warrant arrest on St. Paddy’s Day
Lake Orion police made a traffic stop on S. Park Boulevard (M-24) and Shadbolt Street at 9:35 p.m. March 17 and discovered that the driver had a misdemeanor warrant.
The Royal Oak woman, 25, was arrested and Bloomfield
Twp. police were notified.
Lake Orion man arrested on two misdemeanors
A Lake Orion man who lives on Park Island got into a double dose of trouble on March 20.
Police went to the man’s home at 12:18 p.m. after getting a disturbance complaint and found that the man, 51, was in possession of a crack pipe.
The man was arrested and given a summons to the 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills.
While there, police also learned that the man had a misdemeanor warrant out of Pontiac from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
The man was arrested on that warrant and the sheriff’s office was notified.
Suspect steals alcohol from store
Lake Orion police are investigating after a suspect allegedly stole six bottles of alcohol from a business on S. Broadway Street on March 20.
The suspect is described as a male, 25-30 years old.
The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation
responded to 404 calls from
March 7-13, 2022
• Felony Arrests: 0
• Misdemeanor Arrests: 5
• Traffic Accidents: 8
Someone breaks a window at mobile park neighborhood office
Sheriff’s deputies went to 47 bluebird Hill Drive in the Orion Lakes neighborhood for a Malicious Destruction of Property (MDOP) report at 9:13 a.m. March 10.
A 28-year-old employee said when she arrived at work around 8:50 a.m. she noticed a window was broken in the office. She looked through the office and nothing was taken.
All information was turned over to detectives.
Keep vehicles locked and valuable out of sight, laptop stolen
A woman who parked her car in the parking lot near Panera Bread on Baldwin Road returned to the vehicle after lunch and discovered someone had stolen her laptop.
The woman, a 50-year-old Orion Twp. resident, told police she parked her vehicle around noon March 10 in the parking lot on the 4800 block of Baldwin Road.
When she returned at 12:52 p.m., she noticed her laptop was missing.
The woman’s vehicle was not damaged and authorities have not identified any suspects.
Detectives will continue the investigation.
Woman gets arrested for assaulting her boyfriend with knife, teeth
An Orion Twp. man, 39, called authorities after his girlfriend allegedly tried to stab him and then sunk her teeth into him during an argument on March 10.
The attack happened shortly around 7 p.m. at a home on the 1200 block of Brown Road. The man told deputies that he was discussing dinner with his girlfriend, 33, when they began arguing.
The woman then “came after him with a knife and attempted to stab him,” a report on the incident stated. The victim was able to get the knife away from his girlfriend, but she then bit him on the arm.
Deputies interviewed both parties and, based upon the victim’s statements and the physical evidence, arrested the woman for domestic assault and took her to the Oakland County Jail.
The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a complaint for Domestic Violence against the woman, the sheriff’s office said.
Sheriff’s Office is looking for three suspects passing counterfeit $100s
Authorities are looking for three suspects who used counterfeit $100 bills at several businesses in Orion Township around 7 p.m. March 10.
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office received counterfeit currency complaints from several businesses near the 1000 block of S. Lapeer Rd (Firehouse Sub, Jets Pizza and Dairy Queen), according to an incident report.
Deputies interviewed employees of the businesses and learned that the suspects went into these businesses, ordered food and paid with counterfeit $100 bills. When the suspects were given change for the counterfeit currency, they left the stores.
Deputies were able to get CCTV footage of the suspects and collected the counterfeit bills for evidence.
The first suspect is described as a black male with shoulder length dreadlocks and blonde highlights. He has tattoos on the right side of his forehead and between his eyebrows. He was wearing a black jacket with a light gray or tan hoodie underneath.
The second suspect is described as a black male who was concealing his face with a white covid mask. He had a black dew rag on head and a thin build.
The third suspect is described as a black male with dew rag on his head, a white covid mask covering his face, wearing a black jacket with dark pants.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects should contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
Orion man arrested on domestic assault by OCSO, Shelby P.D.
The Shelby Township Police Department requested assistance from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office to apprehend a 41-year-old Orion Twp. man wanted in a domestic assault incident.
The man was taken into custody without incident at 3:26 a.m. March 11 at a home on the 500 block of Heights Road.
Jealous man trespasses, arrested after threatening his ex-girlfriend
An Orion Twp. man was arrested for trespassing and threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend because he suspected she was seeing someone else.
Deputies went to the 300 block of Heights Road at 1:53 p.m. March 12 for a threat’s complaint.
A 67-year-old woman said her ex-boyfriend has shown up at her home several times that day making threats to kill her.
The victim said the suspect, a 40-year-old resident, is upset because he feels that his girlfriend broke up with him for another man.
Deputies interviewed both parties and determined that the suspect had been told on prior occasions to stay away from the residence.
Based on the victim’s statements and the physical evidence, deputies arrested the man for Disorderly Person and Trespassing and took him to the Oakland County Jail.
The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a complaint for Trespassing against the suspect.