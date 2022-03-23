Public Safety — March 23, 2022

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 473 calls from

March 14 – 20, 2022

• Felony Arrests: 2

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 4

• Traffic Accidents: 24

Son, others try to steal from father who is out of town

A neighbor called 911 at 9:13 a.m. March 15 to report that suspicious men were entering a home on the 3500 block of Discus Court, and that the owner was out of town.

Deputies went to investigate a possible home invasion and when they arrived, a suspect ran out the back door, but they were able to detain several others at the scene.

An investigation revealed the homeowner had been out of town since Jan. 1, and the homeowner’s son was watching the residence while he was away.

Based on what the deputies saw, it appeared the son was preparing to steal items from the home. Deputies located and identified the suspect that ran into a neighbor’s yard as the homeowner’s son.

A Law Enforcement Information Network (LEIN) check revealed the 39-year-old man had misdemeanor warrants out of Lapeer County. He was arrested and turned over to Lapeer County on their warrants.

The homeowner is taking inventory of his home to determine if additional charges may follow.

Orion Twp. man arrested for domestic assault

An Orion Twp. man, 41, was arrested for assaulting his partner at their home on the 100 block of Parakeet Hill.

Deputies went to the home at 8:21 a.m. March 17 and discovered four children and two adults in the home. They identified both adults and observed injuries to the woman’s face and quickly identified it as a domestic assault situation.

Deputies interviewed all parties at the scene and, based on witness statements and physical evidence at the scene, they arrested the man and took him to the Oakland County Jail.

Highly intoxicated man crashes at Baldwin-Maybee roundabout

A Lake Orion man sustained injuries in a single vehicle car crash when he drove his black Jeep into a pole on Baldwin Road near Maybee Road on March 19.

Deputies responded to a 911 call at 1:01 a.m. and saw that the Jeep had crashed into a light post at the northeast corner of the Baldwin-Maybee roundabout. All airbags were deployed.

The driver appeared intoxicated, smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and trouble speaking. He was unable to complete sobriety tests due to the crash and his injuries, but submitted to a Preliminary Breath Test. The man had a Blood Alcohol Content sample of .280 BAC, three-and-a-half times the legal limit. A BAC of .08 is considered legally drunk in Michigan.

The driver sustained injuries to his arm and was transported to St. Joseph Hospital for further medical treatment and released pending blood analysis results at the hospital.

Daughter assaults father when she can’t find her drugs

An Orion Twp. teen was arrested after assaulting her father when he told her to leave his home because she was upset that she could not find her drugs.

Deputies went to the 1100 block of Heights Road at 12:28 a.m. March 20 for a domestic assault. A 55-year-old resident said his daughter returned home with a friend and went into her bedroom.

The 18-year-old woman became “very upset and started throwing things around looking for her drugs,” an incident report stated.

When her father told his daughter to leave the home, she started to punch and kick him several times.

The pill bottle containing various pills was turned over to deputies. Upon looking inside, deputies noticed a baggie containing cocaine.

Deputies interviewed all parties at the scene and, based on witness statements and physical evidence, the 18-year-old was arrested and safely lodged at the Oakland County Jail for Domestic Assault and possession of cocaine.