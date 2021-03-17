Public Safety — March 17. 2021

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 389 calls from March 8-14, 2021

• Felony Arrests: 1

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 4

• Traffic Accidents: 9

Deputies arrest drunk driver

Deputies were on patrol in the area of Lapeer and Greenshield roads when they saw a vehicle traveling northbound on Lapeer Road at a high rate of speed at 7:57 p.m. March 8.

A traffic stop was initiated, and the deputy detected the driver had been drinking. The driver, a 61-year-old Lake Orion resident, submitted to a preliminary breath test with the results being .128 percent blood alcohol content. A BAC of .08 is considered legally intoxicated in Michigan.

The driver was arrested for Operating while Intoxicated and transported to the hospital for a blood draw. The driver was safely transported to the Oakland County Jail without incident.

Thief from Lapeer flees police, gets arrested in Orion Twp.

Deputies received a notice to be on the lookout for a red vehicle traveling south on M-24 after fleeing from a retail theft in the City of Lapeer.

About 5:17 p.m. March 8 deputies were monitoring M-24 when the suspect’s vehicle stopped at a traffic light just north of Indianwood Road.

When the light turned green the driver took off erratically, and then crashed into the curb disabling the tires and vehicle. Deputies made contact with the driver and passengers and ensured no one was injured.

The driver was arrested and turned over to Lapeer police for the Retail Fraud First (offense) and fleeing and eluding police, without incident.

It was explained to the driver that a minor theft would have not have caused an arrest, however, fleeing from police was a custody offense, considering it endangered the public.

Fake FBI, DEA agents scam man, request Target gift cards

A 57-year-old resident told authorities that he received a voice phishing call from someone who identified himself as FBI agent and advised that the victim’s social security number was used in a fraud in Texas.

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Hi Hill Road at 3:19 p.m. March 9 for a telephone fraud complaint.

The suspect who claimed to be an FBI agent then transferred the call to an individual who identified himself as a DEA agent and verbally persuaded the homeowner to purchase several thousand dollars in Target gift cards and provide the numbers in order to resolve the fraud.

The victim started providing the numbers on the cards to the person on the phone when he realized it was a fraud and ended the call.

All information was turned over to the detectives to continue the investigation.

Vishing phone scams are just as common as Phishing scams that use emails to snare a victim. Both scams can only work if the victim participates by engaging these types of unknown solicitors.

Thief swipes bottles of perfume

Deputies responded to Ulta Beauty, 4830 S. Baldwin Rd., for a retail fraud that occurred around 2:02 p.m. March 10.

The store manager told said that a woman entered the store, went to the perfume section, selected several bottles, took them out of the packages and placed them in her pockets.

The suspect selected several more items, placing them into her pockets and then exited the store passing all points of purchase not making any attempt to pay for the items.

All information was turned over to the detectives.

Woman told to pay up or be arrested

A 34-year-old woman went into the Orion Township substation at 2:50 p.m. March 10 to report that she received a call from someone claiming to be with the Social Security Office.

The suspect told the Orion woman that her social security number had been used in a money laundering scheme in Texas and that there was a warrant out for her arrest.

The woman received a second call from someone claiming to be an officer with the Lake Orion Police Department. That suspect told her she had to pay a fine immediately or she would be arrested.

The woman was told if she cooperated with the police she would not go to jail and the money would be returned upon receiving a new social security number.

The suspect directed the woman to complete four separate transactions using Bitcoin ATM machines in Pontiac. The victim sent a large amount of cash before she realized it was a scam.

All information was turned over to the detectives.

Woman scares away prowler

Deputies responded to a 911 call to Bluebird Hill Drive for a breaking and entering complaint at 12:13 a.m. March 11.

An 18-year-old woman told deputies that at approximately 8 p.m. there were five people sitting in a vehicle near her residence. A couple hours later she heard someone attempting to open the front door and noticed a male running from the front porch.

A short time later she heard someone messing with the screen outside her bedroom window. When she checked she noticed that the screen was bent away from the window but did not see anyone.

Deputies checked the area for any suspects and video surveillance. All information was turned over to the detectives.

K-9 unit called out to help track domestic assault suspect

A woman called 911 after her boyfriend assaulted her and police had to bring out a K-9 unit to find the suspect.

Deputies were dispatched to Springhill Suites, 4919 Interpark Dr., at 2:25 a.m. March 12 for a domestic assault report when a said her boyfriend slapped her several times in the face and then fled the area.

An OCSO K-9 (dog) attempted to track the suspect, but lost the scent as it appeared the suspect got into a vehicle.

Deputies located the suspect, a 24-year-old Waterford man, arrested him and took him to the Oakland County Jail pending the issuance of criminal charges.

Super drunk man causes traffic accident on Lapeer Road

Deputies were dispatched to the area of Lapeer and Odanah roads for an accident at 9:36 p.m. March 12 after one vehicle struck another vehicle while stopping at a red light.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

Upon investigating and field sobriety tests, deputies learned that the driver, a 50-year-old Lake Orion man, had been drinking.

The consented to a preliminary breath test, yielding results of .316 percent BAC, almost four times the legal limit.

The man was transported to a local hospital for a blood draw and then taken to the Oakland County Jail.

Woman stops her car at a stop sign, then passes out

Deputies went to the area of Hemingway and Heights roads at 12:21 a.m. March 13 after a report of a driver passed out behind the wheel of her vehicle.

When they arrived, deputies saw that the vehicle was running and the woman was slumped over the steering wheel, stopped at the stop sign.

Deputies checked the welfare of the driver and determined it was not a medical incident. Further investigation and sobriety tests revealed that the woman had been drinking.

The driver, a 26-year-old Waterford woman, consented to a preliminary breath test, yielding results of .333 percent BAC. She was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw and then taken to the Oakland County Jail.

Orion Twp. woman gets evaluation after trying to harm herself

Deputies responded to a 911 call 11:23 a.m. March 13 for an attempted suicide.

They located and identified a 46-year-old woman and determined that she was in the garage of the home and tried to harm herself. She also consumed a large amount of prescription narcotics.

The woman was transported to Ascension Providence Hospital by deputies for a mental health evaluation.

Police seek suspect who drove into, damaged public property

While on patrol in the area of Waldon and Baldwin roads at 7:58 p.m. March 14, deputies discovered the crosswalk traffic signal, along with a yield sign, had been struck by a motor vehicle and knocked over into the roadway.

The dispatch center then advised deputies that there was similar damage at the roundabout at Baldwin and Gregory roads, and that a white pickup truck was seen striking the signs and then fleeing the area north on Baldwin.

Another witness thought the vehicle may have turned west onto Waldon Road. All information was collected and turned over to detectives.

Deputies are requesting anyone who may have knowledge of the driver or the vehicle, likely with heavy damage, to please contact the Orion Township Substation.

Man gets mental health evaluation

An Orion Township man is getting assistance and an evaluation after authorities responded to a 911 call for a welfare check at 8 p.m. March 14.

Deputies arrived at the home, located and identified a 42-year-old man and determined that he needed to go to the hospital for medical treatment along with a mental health evaluation.

The resident was transported to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital by STAR EMS.