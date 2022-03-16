Public Safety — March 16, 2022

The LOPD responded to

94 calls from March 7-13, 2022

• Felony Arrests: 1

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 2

• Traffic Accidents: 3

LOPD arrests Oxford woman on misdemeanor warrant

Lake Orion police stopped a vehicle on S. Park Boulevard (M-24) and S. Broadway Street at 11:46 p.m. March 8 and discovered the driver had a misdemeanor warrant out for her arrest.

Police arrested the 42-year-old Oxford woman and notified the Michigan State Police, who had issued the warrant.

Hit-and-run accident on M-24

There was a traffic crash hit-and-run on S. Broadway Street (M-24) and Converse Court at 6:44 a.m. March 10.

A silver Buick vehicle was in the center turn lane waiting to turn into a business on S. Broadway Street when a burgundy Jeep pulled out of a local business and struck the Buick. The driver of the Jeep then left the scene of the accident.

There were no injuries reported. Anyone with information on Jeep should call Lake Orion police.

Woman gets court summons after traffic accident

Lake Orion police arrested a 59-year-old Oxford woman at 11:34 a.m. March 11 after they were called to a local business on S. Broadway Street regarding a traffic crash.

After investigating, police determined the Oxford woman’s vehicle had an improper license plate.

She was given a misdemeanor summons to the 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills.

Car gets clipped on M-24

Lake Orion police responded to a traffic crash involving a Subaru and a pickup truck at 12:47 p.m. March 13 on M-24.

The pickup truck was exiting a local business on S. Broadway Street (M-24) south of Atwater Street and clipped the side of a northbound Subaru.

There were no injuries reported.