Public Safety — March 10, 2021

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 451 calls from March 1-7, 2021

• Felony Arrests: 1

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 3

• Traffic Accidents: 12

Orion Twp. woman is arrested after domestic assault against boyfriend

A township woman was arrested after a late-night argument with her boyfriend turned violent.

Deputies responded to the area of Canary Hill and Bluebird Hill Drive at 1:21 a.m. March 1 for a 911 call about domestic violence in progress.

A 51-year-old man said his girlfriend, 49, started arguing with him and then threw a beer can, hitting him in the face.

Based upon the victim’s statements and the evidence, the woman was arrested for domestic assault and lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a Domestic Violence complaint, which was sworn to at the 52nd-3rd District Court in front of Magistrate Soma.

The suspect was arraigned and given a $3,000 personal bond and ordered not to have contact with the victim.

Woman assaults boyfriend, then flees before police arrive

Deputies responded to a 911 call at 5 a.m. March 1 in the 100 block of Sparrow Hill Drive for a domestic assault complaint.

Deputies located the victim, a 49-year-old man, who said that his 39-year-old girlfriend started arguing with him then punched him several times with a closed fist in the face and body and pulled his hair.

The suspect fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival. The area was searched but the suspect was not located. All evidence was collected and turned over to the detectives.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office declined to pursue charges in this matter, a police report stated.

Oxford man with outstanding warrants gets caught with cocaine

While on patrol, southbound on Lapeer Road at 2 a.m. March 3, deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and found open intoxicants.

The passenger, a 30-year-old Oxford man, also admitted to having misdemeanor warrants against him.

Deputies secured the occupants and a subsequent search of the vehicle revealed cocaine, which the Oxford man said was his.

The Oxford man was advised on the warrants and released. Charges on the possession of cocaine are pending while authorities wait for lab results.

Detectives are investigating power tool thief

Deputies responded to Menards, 465 Brown Rd., for a retail fraud report at 11:24 a.m. March 4.

The assistant manager told deputies that a man entered the store and went to the power tool section, selecting several items and placing them in a shopping cart.

The suspect then passed all points of purchase, making no attempt to pay for the merchandise, exited the store and got into a vehicle and left the area.

All evidence was collected and turned over to the detectives to investigate.

Beware of porch pirates: thieves target packages left on doorsteps

Deputies responded to the 10 block of Canary Hill Drive at 12:16 p.m. March 6 for a larceny report of packages.

A 28-year-old man said he received notification that a package was delivered to his residence, but when he arrived home at approximately 7:30 p.m. he noticed that the packages were not there, and were stolen.

All information was turned over to the detectives to continue the investigation.