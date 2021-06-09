Public Safety — June 9, 2021

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 352 calls from May 31 – June 6, 2021

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 4

• Traffic Accidents: 9

Thief keeps stealing woman’s flag

Deputies went to a home on the 3300 block of Elmy Drive at 10:02 a.m. May 31 when a 26-year-old resident said she hung a flag in her yard and next day she noticed the flag was again missing.

The woman said that the first time someone entered her property and stole her Thin Blue Line flag she ignored it. She replaced the flag and now the thief continues to target and steal her property.

The identity of the thief is unknown at this time and information was turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.

Man assaults former friend, then gets arrested and tethered

Deputies went to Detox Day Spa, 3755 Baldwin Rd., at 3:28 p.m. June 1 for a domestic assault complaint.

A 37-year-old Waterford resident told authorities that his ex -friend started arguing with him and it turned physical when he grabbed him around the neck. Based upon the victim’s statements and the evidence, the 38-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault and lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending prosecutor review.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office declined charges for domestic violence.

The victim had a Personal Protection Order against the suspect, who was found to have violated the PPO order and remained in custody on that charge.

He was subsequently given a $5,000 cash bond. If bond is posted, he is required to have a GPS tether installed.

Oxford woman, allegedly under the influence, causes collision

A 31-year-old Oxford Township woman was arrested for causing a head-on collision, and it appears she was under the influence of a variety of substances at the time, an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office report stated.

The accident happened in the Joslyn and Waldon roads area around 4:11 p.m. June 1.

Deputies ensured both drivers were safe and began investigating, identifying the driver responsible for the accident.

The woman displayed indicators she was under the influence of an unknown substance when she crossed the center line, striking another vehicle head on.

Further investigation and sobriety tests led deputies to conclude that the woman was possibly under the influence of a variety of narcotics.

The woman was transported to a local hospital for a blood draw and then taken to the Oakland County Jail and released pending toxicology results.

No injuries in head on collision

No one was injured but both vehicles in a head-on collision had to be towed from the roadway after an accident at 4:24 p.m. June 1 at the intersection of Indianwood Road and Brookwood Drive.

One vehicle was traveling east on Indianwood while another was attempting to turn left onto Indianwood from Brookwood.

The vehicle turning left failed to yield to oncoming traffic and caused a head-on collision.

Beware of ID theft

A 52-year-old Orion Township woman went to the sheriff’s office in Orion Township at 12:13 p.m. June 2 and reported that an unknown suspect opened a checking account using her personal information.

The woman said that she received an overdraft notice from the bank and from a debt collector. The victim said that she did not authorize anyone to use her personal information.

Detectives are continuing the investigation.

Woman dies of natural causes

Sheriff’s deputies, STAR EMS and the Orion Township Fire Department were dispatched to the Villa at Silverbell Estates, 1255 W Silverbell Rd., at 6:27 a.m. June 4 for a 63-year-old female resident who was not responding.

EMTs used lifesaving measures for 20 minutes but were unable to save the woman. STAR EMS provided telemetry to McLaren Oakland where a doctor pronounced the woman deceased.

There were no signs of trauma or foul play and the Oakland County Medical Examiner released the body to a local funeral home, the sheriff’s office reported.

Man passes out in Taco Bell drive thru

Deputies responded to a 911 call at Taco Bell at 11:51 p.m. June 5 about a man passed out behind the wheel of his car in the drive thru with a beer bottle in his hand.

Deputies located the vehicle matching the description as it pulled out of the Taco Bell parking lot and stopped the vehicle.

The deputy detected the driver had been drinking and also saw open intoxicants in the vehicle. The 31-year-old Lake Orion man refused a breathalyzer and was arrested for Operating while Intoxicated and transported to the hospital for a blood draw.

The driver was then safely transported to the Oakland County Jail without incident.

Resident saved from near drowning accident by family, first responders

A 65-year-old Orion Township resident is alive after first responders and family members saved the resident from a near-drowning incident.

Deputies went to the 900 block of Orion Road at 3:46 p.m. June 6 and saw family members performing CPR on the victim, who had been found unresponsive in the pool.

Deputies took over CPR until Orion Township EMTs/firefighters arrived, continued CPR and transported the resident to Ascension Providence Hospital.

Orion Twp. man is arrested for assaulting his girlfriend

A 19-year-old man was arrested for assaulting his 20-year-old girlfriend

The incident happened around 5:57 p.m. June 6 on Mockingbird Drive. Deputies made the scene safe and separated all parties involved.

The woman told deputies that her boyfriend started arguing with her and then the argument turned physical.

Based on the evidence, the man was arrested for domestic assault and lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending a prosecutor’s review.

The LOPD responded to

113 calls from May 31 – June 6, 2021

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 1

• Traffic Accidents: 2

Who wants to be a millionaire?

A Lake Orion resident contacted police and reported a suspected phone scam after being told he had won hundreds of millions of dollars.

The Lake Orion police took the report around 12:27 p.m. June 1, in which a suspicious called told the resident that he had won $700 million – and a new car. All the resident had to do to collect the winnings is meet up with the caller at a local bank.

Lake Orion police placed an undercover officer at the location, but no one showed up. Police are investigating the case.

Accident on Atwater Street

Two vehicles collided at Atwater and S. Broadway streets at 4:11 p.m. June 2.

One vehicle was westbound on Atwater Street and the other vehicle pulled out of a local business and collided with the vehicle on Atwater.

There were no injuries reported.

LOPD seeks suspect who fled from an accident scene

Lake Orion police responded to a crash at S. Broadway Street and Converse Court at 1:42 p.m. June 3.

A vehicle traveling northbound on M-24 in the left lane due to construction barrels. A pickup truck was traveling in the right lane, which was closed.

The vehicle in the left lane made a right turn into a local business and struck the vehicle in the right lane. The driver of the pickup truck left the scene before police arrived.

Police learned that the driver of the pickup truck had his driving privileges suspended and also had three outstanding warrants for his arrest.

There were no injuries reported. The LOPD is investigating.

Under 21 man cited for possession of alcohol, urinating in public

Lake Orion police went to a local business at 10:20 p.m. June 5 to check on an individual acting suspiciously and cited a 20-year-old Lake Orion man for urinating behind the business and possessing beer.

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 355 calls from May 23-30, 2021

• Felony Arrests: 1

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 3

• Traffic Accidents: 11

Woman’s tires are slashed, police seek suspects

Deputies were dispatched to the Party City store, 4846 Baldwin Rd., at 3:36 p.m. May 29 for a Malicious Destruction of Property (MDOP) report.

A 30-year-old Burton woman reported that the tires to her 2019 GMC Terrain had been slashed. She had parked her vehicle at 5 a.m. upon arriving at work but when she left at 3:15 p.m., she discovered both the right front tire and right rear tire had been slashed.

Deputies took photos of the damage and canvassed the area for video surveillance an evidence. Detectives are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Orion Twp. Substation.

Love hurts – so do knives

An Orion Township woman was arrested for domestic violence when she went after her boyfriend with a knife.

Deputies went to the home on the 100 block of Canary Hill at 6:59 a.m. May 30 and separated the couple. The investigation revealed the couple had been engaged in an argument when it escalated to physical violence.

The 21-year-old Orion Township woman told deputies she had been physically assaulted by her boyfriend, who allegedly choked and punched her numerous times.

The 21-year-old Orion Township man told deputies that he had been injured by his girlfriend when she broke down the bedroom door and came after him with a knife.

He sustained an injury to his finger trying to disarm her but declined medical treatment.

The woman was arrested and lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office declined to issue charges and the woman was released from custody.

Car thieves steal a Jeep Cherokee from a Kern Road home

An Oakland Township man had his Jeep stolen from his driveway sometime overnight on May 30.

Deputies went to the 1200 block of Kern Road at 9:36 a.m. May 30 and were informed by a 55-year-old Oakland Township man that he had parked his 2019 black Jeep Cherokee in his driveway at 7 p.m. on May 29.

When he woke up the next morning, he discovered the vehicle missing. He believes he may have left the vehicle unlocked with the key fob inside.

Deputies checked the area for evidence and video surveillance. The vehicle was entered into the Law Enforcement Information Network (LEIN) as stolen.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Auto Theft Investigations Unit will continue the investigation.

Brawl breaks out over a stupid boat launch argument

People driving by the public boat launch on Lake Orion on May 30 may have thought there was an accident after seeing all the emergency vehicles and flashing lights.

It turns out it was just a bunch of weekend warriors fighting over who was next in line.

Deputies went to the DNR boat launch at 341 Indianwood Road at 5:27 p.m. May 30 for a large group fighting.

They separated all parties involved in the fracas and began their investigation, learning that two groups had been involved in an argument over who was next to use the launch to recover their boat from the water.

The argument escalated when two people physically assaulted members of the other group. A bystander had the mirror of his vehicle broken by one of the suspects.

There were no reported injuries and the parties involved declined to press charges for the assault.

One suspect, a 24-year-old resident of Oxford, was issued citations for Disorderly Person (fighting) and Malicious Destruction to Property (mirror).

The other suspect, a 28-year-old resident of Pennsylvania, was issued a citation for Disorderly Person (fighting).