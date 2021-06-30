Public Safety — June 30, 2021

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 336 calls from June 21-28, 2021

• Felony Arrests: 1

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 4

• Traffic Accidents: 22

Man accidentally shoots his hand

Deputies and the Orion Township Fire Department responded to the 4500 block of Pilgrim Court at 9:02 a.m. June 22 for a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the hand.

The investigation confirmed the incident was an accidental discharge of a firearm and deputies confirmed the projectile did not leave the resident and was recovered by deputies.

The man was transported by firefighters to McLaren Hospital

Man’s friend is looking out for him

A man’s friend was looking out for him and called 911 at 3:14 p.m. June 22 when the 33-year-old Yale, Michigan man appeared suicidal.

Deputies went to Red Roof Inn, 2755 S. Lapeer Rd., and located the Yale resident and determined that he wanted to harm himself. He was transported by Orion Twp. firefighters to Ascension Providence Hospital for evaluation.

Oxford Twp. man arrested for OWI

Deputies went to Odanah Avenue and Lapeer Road (M-24) at 8:30 p.m. June 22 for a property damage crash and met with the 38-year-old Oxford Twp. man responsible for the traffic crash.

It was determined the driver had been drinking. A breathalyzer (preliminary breath test) indicated the man had a blood alcohol content of .191 percent, more than twice the legal limit of .08.

The man was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated and taken to a local hospital for a blood draw, then to the Oakland County Jail without incident.

There was no report on a damage estimate.

Thieves target catalytic converters

A Southfield man, 35, called police at 4:20 p.m. June 23 after discovering that someone had removed his catalytic converter.

Deputies went to the 4500 block of Giddings Road and met with the man, who said he parked his vehicle at 6:36 a.m. in the parking lot prior to work on June 22 and when he returned to his vehicle at 4 p.m. that day he noticed that his catalytic convertor had been removed from his vehicle.

Deputies received additional information that several more catalytic convertors had been stolen out of the same parking lot during that same time frame.

No suspects have been identified.

All information was collected and turned over to investigators.

There have been several incidents of catalytic converters being cut from vehicles over the past few weeks.

Beware online gaming fraud alert

A 25-year-old Orion Township woman went to the sheriff’s office Orion Twp. substation at 5:19 p.m. June 23 and told deputies that she was playing an online game and won.

That is when the online scam began.

The woman said that she was contacted by an unknown instant messenger who requested her personal information and bank account and routing number for her to collect the “valuable winnings.”

The victim also said that the suspect told her to send a certain amount of money through bitcoin and she would receive it back when the winnings were deposited in her account.

The victim sent the requested amount of money.

She was notified by her bank that a fraudulent check was issued on her account to a company in California.

All information was gathered and turned over to detectives.

It’s not this thief’s first retail fraud

Retail fraud charges against a 50-year-old Holly man likely just went up significantly after loss prevention employees at the Orion Township Home Depot, 2600 S. Lapeer Rd., identified the man as the suspect in a theft at the store.

Deputies went to the home improvement store at 8:26 p.m. June 24 regarding a suspect who went into Home Depot at 3:42 pm June 14, selected items and went to the self-checkout area.

The suspect was on video grabbing the scan gun but did not scan a Ryobi Power Washer.

The suspect paid for the items that were scanned with a debit card, placed all items in the cart and exited the store through the middle doors without stopping to offer payment for the unpaid merchandise.

The suspect is currently incarcerated for an Auburn Hills retail fraud.

A review of loss prevention’s security camera revealed the suspect also stole $903 worth of merchandise on June 24.

Detectives are submitting the cases to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for Retail Fraud charges.

Orion Twp. man found deceased in his apartment of natural causes

A 70-year-old Orion Twp. man was found dead in his apartment after a co-worker called authorities and reported that the man, uncharacteristically, had not shown up for work.

Deputies went to the 3300 block of Applewood at 6:25 am. June 25 and exhausted all other attempts to locate the individual.

The information they had all led to the fact the resident was inside the apartment.

Apartment management gave deputies access to the apartment, where they found the man.

Paramedics arrived and provided telemetry to McLaren Oakland Hospital where a physician pronounced the man deceased.

Detectives and an investigator from the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office arrived to begin their respective investigations.

There were no signs of foul play and the Medical Examiner’s office contacted the man’s next of kin.

Deputies find man deceased after a friend calls to check on him

A man called sheriff’s deputies after becoming concerned for his neighbor’s welfare.

Deputies went to the 700 block of Markdale at 6:08 p.m. June 25 when the neighbor said his friend had not taken his trash cans out to the road.

Deputies entered the home with the neighbor and located the man, who was deceased.

Paramedics arrived on scene and provided telemetry to McLaren Oakland Hospital where a physician pronounced the 65-year-old Orion Twp. resident deceased.

An investigator from the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office arrived on the scene to begin their investigation. There were no signs of foul play.

The Medical Examiner’s Office released the deceased to a family and funeral home.

Super drunk Lake Orion man gets arrested after accident

A man called authorities around 6:15 p.m. June 27 after another man, who appeared to be intoxicated, hit the caller’s vehicle and was becoming “verbally aggressive,” a police report stated.

Deputies went to the area of Lapeer and Goldengate roads and determined the 53-year-old Lake Orion man had been drinking and “displayed very apparent indicators of alcohol intoxication.”

The man was unable to successfully complete field sobriety tests and consented to a breathalyzer, blowing a .317 percent BAC, nearly four times the legal limit.

The man was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw, then lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

Criminal charges are pending lab results.

Dog is friendly, owner is not

Deputies were dispatched to the Chipotle restaurant on South Baldwin Road shortly after noon on June 27 regarding a loose dog who was scaring people.

The dog was described by patrons as a white colored Pit Bull that wears a brown eye patch.

Deputies have spoken with the homeowner, who lives nearby, “and provided friendly warnings; however, the young man had not understood the warnings and needed a judge to assist the police in the safety matter,” a sheriff’s office report stated.

Deputies introduced themselves to “Axel” the Pit Bull.

“Axel was actually very understanding, cooperative and respectful with the police. Deputies again walked Axel home and this time issued a court summons to the dog owner. The dog owner was not very friendly with the police and insisted that the patrons at Chipotle were actually the problem for feeding Axel, who wears an eye patch,” the report stated.

Deputies calmed everyone and kept the peace between Axel, his owner — who was issued a citation for not having his dog on a leash — and the Chipotle patrons.