Public Safety — June 23, 2021

The LOPD responded to

121 calls from June 14-20, 2021

The driver was cited in the incident.

The pedestrian was legally crossing M-24 at W. Flint Street when a vehicle turning left from Flint Street hit the pedestrian. The driver claimed they did not see the pedestrian.

A pedestrian had minor injuries after being hit by a car on M-24 at 5:43 p.m. June 19.

The man noticed that several items that were on the backseat were now missing.

Lake Orion police went to a home on Orion Road at 1:48 p.m. June 18 after a resident called and said that he discovered his car hood was ajar and two car doors were open.

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 423 calls from June 14-20, 2021

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 3

• Traffic Accidents: 12

There are multiple incidents of thieves stealing catalytic converters

There have been multiple thefts of catalytic converters and residents should be aware of any suspicious person near their vehicles.

Deputies responded to the 3300 block of Ash Street at 12:03 p.m. when a 34-year-old resident said that she parked her vehicle in the driveway on June 12 and when she went to her vehicle on June 13 she noticed that her catalytic converter had been removed from her vehicle.

A 25-year-old resident on the 1900 block of Sunfield Pl had their catalytic converter stolen from their vehicle sometime between June 12 and June 17. The vehicle was parked in the driveway.

A 27-year-old woman on the 2800 block of Deerfield contacted deputies at 2:24 p.m. June 19 to report that someone had stolen the catalytic converter from her vehicle.

The woman said that she parked her vehicle in front of her apartment on June 12 and when she went to the vehicle on June 19, she noticed that her catalytic convertor had been removed.

Detectives are continuing the investigations. Anyone with information should call the OCSO Orion Twp. Substation.

Unauthorized access to man’s bank account has him seeing red

A 38-year-old Orion Twp. man went into the Orion Twp. Substation at 1:07 p.m. June 14 and told deputies he received notification that money was sent from his bank account to his ex-girlfriend, a 41-year-old Waterford resident.

The man checked his bank account and noticed that his ex received money on May 13. He said he never gave anyone permission to access his accounts.

Detectives are investigating.

Drunk driver arrested after accident on Baldwin Road

An Orion Twp. man was arrested for drunk driving after causing an accident around 9:29 p.m. June 16 at Jet’s Pizza on Baldwin Road near Clarkston Road.

Deputies met with the 49-year-old driver and determined the driver had been drinking. The driver submitted to a breathalyzer, with the results being .10 BAC.

The driver was arrested and taken to a local hospital for a blood draw and then taken to the Oakland County Jail without incident.

Home improvement thief

Deputies went to Menards, 465 Brown Rd., at 9:32 p.m. June 18 and met with the manager who told them that someone walked into the store, went to the paint section, selected a paint sprayer and placed it in a shopping cart.

The suspect then passed the checkout, made no attempt to pay for the items and left. Detectives are investigating.

Worker gets angry, dents work truck

Deputies went to a business on the 3100 block of Clarkston Road around 1 p.m. June 18 for a report of a coworker who kicked and dented the side of a work truck.

Two employees were having a verbal argument when one man got angry and kicked the side of the vehicle.

The man fled the scene prior to the deputy’s arrival. The investigation is ongoing.

Super drunk driver gets arrested after hitting parked cars

A 25-year-old Orion Township resident was arrested for drinking and driving after causing an accident around 3:16 p.m. June 19.

Deputies went to the 3300 block of Aspen Drive for an automobile accident where the driver lost control of his vehicle and struck two parked vehicles.

During the investigation, deputies discovered the man had been drinking. Deputies performed field sobriety tests and administered a breathalyzer, which yielded a .273 Blood Alcohol Content (BAC). A BAC of .08 is considered legally drunk in Michigan.

The man was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw and then to the Oakland County Jail. He was released the next morning. Criminal charges are pending the lab results.