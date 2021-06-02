Public Safety — June 2, 2021

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to N/A calls from May 24-30, 2021

• Felony Arrests: N/A

• Misdemeanor Arrests: N/A

• Traffic Accidents: N/A

Thieves steal beauty supplies

Deputies went to Ulta Beauty, 4830 S. Baldwin Rd., at 3:42 p.m. May 24 for a retail fraud complaint.

The manager informed them that on May 21, two suspects entered the store at 7:37 p.m. and selected/concealed items, and then exited the store passing all points of purchase, making no attempt to pay for the merchandise.

All information was gathered and turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.

Searching for suspects in a vehicle egging incident

A 50-year-old Orion Township resident called authorities after discovering that someone had egged his car.

Deputies responded to the 3100 block of Waldon Ridge at 6:47 p.m. May 24 for a Malicious Destruction of Property compliant.

The vehicle owner told deputies that the vehicle was parked in front of the home at 9:30 p.m. on May 23.

On May 24, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the residents noticed that someone had egged their vehicle and it caused damage.

Authorities have not identified any suspects and all information was collected and turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.

Woman taken to Common Ground for assessment, help

An Orion Township woman is getting the help she needs after experiencing an apparent mental health episode.

Deputies went to the 2900 block of Meadowbrook Court for a welfare check at 9:19 a.m. May 25 and found a 72-year-old resident on her front porch.

They escorted her inside her apartment and assisted in getting her dressed.

They then determined that the woman needed to be transported to Common Ground for a mental health assessment and notified family members.

Woman keeps calling 911

A woman who had been repeatedly calling 911 for no apparent reason is getting mental health evaluation and assistance.

Deputies responded to the 3800 block of Hi Crest Drive for a welfare check on a 50-year-old woman after she dialed 911 several times.

Deputies determined that the woman needed to be transported to Common Ground for a mental health assessment.