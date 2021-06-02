Public Safety — June 2, 2021

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded
to N/A calls from May 24-30, 2021
• Felony Arrests: N/A
• Misdemeanor Arrests: N/A
• Traffic Accidents: N/A
Thieves steal beauty supplies
Deputies went to Ulta Beauty, 4830 S. Baldwin Rd., at 3:42 p.m. May 24 for a retail fraud complaint.
The manager informed them that on May 21, two suspects entered the store at 7:37 p.m. and selected/concealed items, and then exited the store passing all points of purchase, making no attempt to pay for the merchandise.
All information was gathered and turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.
Searching for suspects in a vehicle egging incident
A 50-year-old Orion Township resident called authorities after discovering that someone had egged his car.
Deputies responded to the 3100 block of Waldon Ridge at 6:47 p.m. May 24 for a Malicious Destruction of Property compliant.
The vehicle owner told deputies that the vehicle was parked in front of the home at 9:30 p.m. on May 23.
On May 24, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the residents noticed that someone had egged their vehicle and it caused damage.
Authorities have not identified any suspects and all information was collected and turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.
Woman taken to Common Ground for assessment, help
An Orion Township woman is getting the help she needs after experiencing an apparent mental health episode.
Deputies went to the 2900 block of Meadowbrook Court for a welfare check at 9:19 a.m. May 25 and found a 72-year-old resident on her front porch.
They escorted her inside her apartment and assisted in getting her dressed.
They then determined that the woman needed to be transported to Common Ground for a mental health assessment and notified family members.
Woman keeps calling 911
A woman who had been repeatedly calling 911 for no apparent reason is getting mental health evaluation and assistance.
Deputies responded to the 3800 block of Hi Crest Drive for a welfare check on a 50-year-old woman after she dialed 911 several times.
Deputies determined that the woman needed to be transported to Common Ground for a mental health assessment.
The LOPD responded to
149 calls from May 23-30, 2021
• Felony Arrests: 0
• Misdemeanor Arrests: 2
• Traffic Accidents: 7
Slip of the foot causes accident
Lake Orion police responded to a traffic crash at 2:46 p.m. May 24 on Atwater Street near M-24.
Both vehicles were stopped on Atwater when the driver of the trailing vehicle said his foot slipped off the brake pedal, causing the vehicle to move forward and strike the vehicle in front.
No injuries were reported in the accident.
Minor injuries in M-24 accident
There was a traffic crash at N. Park Boulevard (M-24) and W. Shadbolt Street at 3:25 p.m. May 24 when one vehicle made a left hand turn without properly yielding to traffic.
A vehicle was making a left turn out of a local business on to M-24 and pulled out into traffic as another vehicle, southbound on M-24 was moving up the center turn lane and the vehicles collided.
There were minor injuries reported in the accident.
Traffic crashes continue on M-24
There was another traffic crash near the Atwater Street/M-24 intersection at 1:25 p.m. May 25 when one vehicle tried to merge into a lane and was side swiped by another vehicle from another lane.
There were no injuries reported.
Thieves steal items from a parked car at a village park
Lake Orion police responded at 5:04 p.m. May 25 to a village park after a woman reported that someone stole items from her vehicle while it was parked in the park parking lot.
Police are investigating.
Safety tip: always lock vehicles and keep valuables out of sight.
Man arrested on LOPD warrant
The Oakland County Dispatch service informed Lake Orion police at 10:18 p.m. May 29 that the Utica Police Department had picked up a 22-year-old Ortonville man on a Lake Orion Police Department misdemeanor warrant.
The man was advised of the infractions and given court information.
Pedestrian vs. vehicle accident on M-24 near Converse Court
A man crossing M-24 in the Village of Lake Orion was not injured when a vehicle struck him near the M-24/Converse Court intersection.
Lake Orion police responded to the scene at 11:45 a.m. May 30 and made sure all parties were safe.
A vehicle made a left turn out of the Mobile gas station and the driver did not see the pedestrian standing in the center turn lane.
There were no injuries reported.