Public Safety — June 16, 2021

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 378 calls from June 7-13, 2021

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 3

• Traffic Accidents: 12

Gun comes up missing

A 56-year-old resident on Holiday Drive contacted authorities after a family member who had been living at the home since January 2021 moved out and a gun was now missing.

The man said that on June 7 the family member moved out taking a large bag and the resident became suspicious. The victim double checked the home and found a gun was missing.

The gun was entered into the Law Enforcement Information Network as stolen. Detectives will continue the investigation.

Intoxicated driver flees accident

An Orion Township man was arrested after a hit-and-run accident likely caused by drinking and driving.

Deputies went to the Joslyn and Waldon roads area at 5:57 p.m. June 7 after receiving a call about a hit-and-run traffic accident.

One of the drivers involved in the accident told deputies that the vehicle responsible for the accident fled the scene southbound on Joslyn Road. The driver added that the suspect’s vehicle had extensive damage.

Deputies began searching and located the vehicle traveling southbound on Lapeer Road in Auburn Hills. They stopped the vehicle, made contact with the driver and determined he had been drinking.

The 39-year-old man was transported to a local hospital for a blood draw and then taken to the Oakland County Jail.

Family member, firefighters save man from narcotics overdose

An Orion Township man who overdosed on narcotics is alive thanks to a family member and Orion Township firefighter/EMTs.

Deputies went to the 4000 block of Silver Valley Street at 12:53 a.m. June 8 upon receiving an emergency call about an unresponsive man.

Orion Township firefighters were at the home and were performing life-saving measures on the 43-year-old resident, who was now alert and speaking.

Deputies determined that the victim had been consuming narcotics. When he went unconscious and stopped breathing a family member administered Narcan.

Man arrested after assaulting girlfriend as she got out of the shower

An Orion Township man was arrested and is facing domestic assault charges after throwing his girlfriend to the ground and then dragging her back into the home when she tried to flee.

Deputies went to the home on Parakeet Hill Drive at 1:34 a.m. June 9 and were informed by a 24-year-old woman that she was getting out of the shower when her 22-year-old boyfriend grabbed her and threw her to the ground.

The victim told deputies that she managed to get away and went outside, but the suspect chased her, grabbing her again and dragging her back inside the home.

Based on the victim’s statements and the evidence, the suspect was arrested for domestic assault and lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a Domestic Violence complaint. A warrant was issued by Magistrate Karen Holt.

The suspect was arraigned at the 52nd-3rd District Court in Rochester Hills and given a $2,000 personal bond.

Beware of online ‘friend’ scam

A 60-year-old resident went to the Orion Township substation at 9:43 a.m. June 10 to file a complaint after becoming a victim of online fraud.

The woman said she had been communicating with a person online for about six months when the man asked that she deposit a large amount of money into his account.

Once the funds were received, the suspect requested that the woman transfer the funds to Bitcoin.

The victim said she left the money in the account but became suspicious and notified the bank of the fraud.

Deputies collected all information and turned it over to detectives to continue the investigation.

Suspects still at-large, but deputies recover stolen merchandise

Deputies went to Menards, 465 Brown Rd., at 9:32 p.m. June 10 for a retail fraud report and met with the manager, who said that a person went to the Outdoor Power section, selected several pieces of merchandise.

The suspect then passed all points of purchase, making no attempt to pay for the items, and pushed the cart through the parking lot, across Brown Road and placed the items next to Costco in the grass.

Deputies searched the area and recovered all of Menard’s items and returned them to the store, but were unable to locate the suspect.

Man yelling at gas station patrons gets crisis evaluation

A 53-year-old Allenton, Michigan man was taken to a crisis center after acting aggressively toward patrons at a local gas station.

The incident happened at Speedway, 1030 S Lapeer Rd., around 2:35 a.m. June 11. The man was reportedly yelling at gas station patrons and acting hostile to individuals.

Deputies detained and calmed the man and, through their investigation, it became obvious to deputies that the man was suffering a mental health crisis.

He was transported to Common Ground crisis center for an evaluation.

Break-in at local business

Deputies went to Star Vape & Glass, 3890 Joslyn Rd., at 12:08 a.m. June 12 for a burglary alarm. When they arrived, they saw that the entry glass door had been broken and a wooden broom stick handle was on the ground.

They requested a K-9 for a track in case the suspect fled on foot. A K-9 deputy searched but the track was unsuccessful.

A sheriff’s office evidence technician processed the scene for fingerprints but none were able to be obtained. The wooden stick was placed into evidence. Security camera footage was collected, and no identification can be made at this time.

Detectives are continuing the investigation.

Woman overdoses, taken to the hospital after a night of partying

A 26-year-old Orion Township woman who reportedly overdosed on alcohol and drugs was taken to the hospital after a night of partying.

Deputies went to the 600 block of Kimberly at 3:58 a.m. June 13 after receiving a 911 call and found the woman lying on the grass, unresponsive. They learned that the woman and her boyfriend were at a bar in Detroit and both consumed a large amount of alcohol and drugs.

Orion Twp firefighters arrived and transported the woman to McLaren Hospital for treatment.

Woman intentionally overdoses, gets evaluation at hospital

Deputies responded to the 3800 block of Mill Lake Road at 4:35 a.m. June 13 after a woman consumed an unknown number of pills and needed treatment.

While Orion Township firefighters treated the patient, deputies determined that she took the pills and was trying to harm herself.

Deputies filled out a petition for an evaluation and the woman was transported to Ascension Providence Hospital by firefighters.

Drunk driver flees accident, heads home instead

A driver called 911 at 6:23 p.m. June 13 after being struck head on by another vehicle that then fled the scene.

Deputies went to the 600 block of Butler Road and met the 911 caller who was struck head-on. When the other vehicle fled, the driver followed that vehicle to a home.

Deputies met the driver responsible for the crash in her driveway and determined the 30-year-old woman had been drinking.

Deputies conducted sobriety tests when the driver refused a breathalyzer. They arrested the woman and transported her to a local hospital for a blood draw.

She was then taken to the Oakland County Jail.