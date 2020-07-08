Public Safety — July 8, 2020

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 401 calls from June 22-28, 2020

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 4

• Accidents: 17

Lapeer man wanted by police after strangling an Orion Twp. man

Deputies were dispatched to the Orion Twp. Substation to take an assault by strangulation report at 3:39 p.m. June 22.

The victim, a 62-year-old Orion resident, told authorities that he was at a neighbor’s home in the 1000 block of Devon Street on June 20 when he started to argue with a previous co-worker.

While they were arguing, the co-worker, a 34-year-old Lapeer man, suddenly lunged at the victim, grabbed him around the neck and began strangling him, causing him to lose conciseness.

The victim said he woke up on the floor and when he attempted to stand the suspect tried to grab him around the neck again and then threw the victim onto the floor.

The suspect, continued to assault the victim while he was on the ground. A bystander at the home attempted to stop the fight, but the suspect turned on the bystander and assaulted him, causing injury.

Deputies attempted to contact the suspect but were unable to reach him.

All information collected was turned over to the detective bureau to continue the investigation.

No charges against teen who was arrested after assaulting his father

Deputies responded to a 911 call at 8:33 a.m. June 23 in the 600 block of Fairledge for a domestic assault report.

A 17-year-old boy was arguing with his 61-year-old father and the confrontation turned physical when the boy pushed his father.

Based upon the victim’s statements and the evidence, the suspect was placed under arrest for domestic assault and lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending a prosecutor’s review.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office declined to press charges.

Man arrested after threatening ex-girlfriend with a knife

The Village of Lake Orion Village Police Department requested the assistance of the Oakland County Sheriff `s Office at 7:57 p.m. June 23 with an active domestic in the 500 block of Bagley.

The suspect reportedly was at a residence threatening his ex-girlfriend with a knife.

Orion Township Units deputies located the suspect and took him into custody.

He was subsequently turned over to the Lake Orion Police Department for their investigation.

No insurance, expired plates — a ticket is practically guaranteed

A deputy on routine patrol saw a vehicle driving with a license plate that had been expired since July 2019.

The Deputy conducted a traffic stop at 9:16 p.m. June 23 and identified the driver as a 26-year-old Pontiac man.

The man said he had not had insurance on the vehicle since last year. He was cited for driving on a suspended license and released from the scene.

Woman arrested, jailed for driving after using narcotics

Deputies were dispatched to the area of Lapeer Road and Stadium Drive at 5:29 p.m. June 28 for a report of a possibly intoxicated driver.

Deputies located and stopped the vehicle. The investigation revealed the 26-year-old female driver was under the influence of narcotics.

The woman was arrested and transported to a nearby hospital for a blood draw and was transported to the Oakland County Jail without incident.

Charges are pending the lab results.

Suspects admit to smashing TV

A 24-year-old Orion Township woman went to the sheriff’s office Orion Township substation at 11:25 p.m. June 23 to report a malicious destruction of property crime.

The victim reported her two roommates broke into her room and smashed her 50-inch television with a baseball bat. The woman told deputies that the two suspects, a 22-year-old and 24-year-old, sent her admissions of destroying her property in a text message.

This incident is under investigation.

Woman dies from unknown illness

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Orion Township firefighters responded to the 3000 block of Rolling Hills Rd at 7:35 p.m. June 28 for an unresponsive 59-year-old female.

The woman’s husband went to check on her when he discovered her lying face down on the bed, unresponsive.

Upon the arrival of medical professionals, they determined that the woman had died.

The husband told authorities that his wife had been sick over the last couple of weeks and had not been sleeping well.

An OCSO detective and an investigator from the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene and began their investigations.

The Medical Examiner’s Office assumed custody of the deceased and an autopsy has been scheduled. The incident remains under investigation.