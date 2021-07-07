Public Safety — July 7, 2021

The LOPD responded to

146 calls from June 29 – July 4, 2021

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 0

• Traffic Accidents: 1

Pulling halfway into traffic lane leads to accident on M-24 near Park Blvd.

A vehicle turning left off of S. Broadway Street on to Park Boulevard (M-24) caused a traffic crash at 5:40 p.m. on June 28.

The first vehicle turning left on to M-24 could not pull into the southbound lanes and stopped. The second vehicle, which was behind the first vehicle, did not realize the first vehicle had stopped and struck the rear of the first vehicle.

There were no injuries reported in the accident.

Alleged intimidation vs. obscenities

Feuding neighbors called police around 5:11 p.m. June 29 and Lake Orion police responded to Bellevue Avenue to quell the argument.

A man riding a bicycle on Bellevue told police that a woman driving a car got too close to him when she drove by and, in his opinion, she was trying to intimidate him.

The woman said that the man yelled obscenities at her as she drove past him.

Police are called after ATM eats woman’s card

Police went to a business on Park Boulevard (M-24) at 9:08 a.m. June 30 after a woman caused a disturbance at the financial institution.

The woman reportedly let the credit union employees know that she was upset that the ATM took her financial card for security reasons, the police report stated.

The financial institution called police, but the woman had left before they arrived.

LO police search for suspects in ‘tagging’ incident on Elizabeth St.

Lake Orion police are investigating and reviewing video of four to five males who were seen “tagging” a building on Elizabeth Street.

Police received the Malicious Destruction of Property (MDOP) report at 4:45 p.m. June. 30.

No happy meal for customer who threatened employees in drive thru

Employees at a business on S. Broadway Street called police at 10:30 a.m. July 1 to report that a customer in the drive thru was threatening employees.

The customer left before police arrived. The LOPD is investigating.

Angry incidents continue

Lake Orion police went to a local business on S. Broadway Street around 1 p.m. July 2 after receiving a call that two women were in a verbal altercation over what appeared to be a road rage incident.

The women were gone when police arrived.

‘Man with a gun’ in Meeks Park was only practicing

A person near Meeks Park called police at 10:11 a.m. July 3 after seeing a man with a gun in the park.

The caller said that the man was acting “like an army guy.” The man reportedly put the gun in his backpack and walked away.

Lake Orion police investigated and discovered that the man was practicing moves/positioning with an airsoft gun for the R.O.T.C.

Break-in a Broadway business

Lake Orion police are investigating a break-in at a business on N. Broadway Street where some items are missing.

The robbery occurred sometime between the morning of July 1 and July 3.

Unruly customer doesn’t get the resolution he wants

A customer at a business on S. Broadway Street was causing trouble at 2:02 a.m. July 3. The customer was reportedly disturbing other customers and was asked to leave the establishment.

The unruly customer refused to leave and employees called police, who arrived and “resolved the issue,” a LOPD report stated.

Neighbors fight over fireworks

Lake Orion police were called out to homes on Bellevue Avenue for a fireworks complaint at 9:37 p.m. Saturday.

Neighbors were involved in an argument over the fireworks and police had to resolve the issue.

LOPD takes precautions with heavily armed resident

Lake Orion police went to a residence on Lapeer Street around 10:29 p.m. July 3 regarding a resident who was allegedly heavily armed with weapons.

Officers took safety precautions and after a couple of hours the resident exited the home and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Business owner allegedly assaults neighboring business owner

Two Lake Orion business owners have unresolved issues that led one of the owners to assault the other on Saturday night.

Lake Orion Police went to the businesses on N. Broadway at 11:28 p.m. July 3 for an assault complaint.

A business owner called police after the owner of a neighboring business accused him of committing a crime. The hostile business owner who made the accusation allegedly pushed the victim, pokes his finger on the business owner’s chest and threw a drink in his face, according to a LOPD incident report.

The business owner who was assaulted walked away and called police, who are investigating the incident as an assault and battery case.