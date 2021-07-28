Public Safety — July 28, 2021

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 377 calls from

July 19-25, 2021

• Felony Arrests: 3

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 1

• Traffic Accidents: 17

Deputies save a suspect from drug overdose, arrest four people on court ordered warrants

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a woman on the 2700 block of Lapeer Road screaming for help at 12:24 a.m. July 20.

Deputies located the women and determined no one was in immediate danger. While speaking with all parties involved, deputies discovered four people had court ordered warrants for their arrest.

After being taken into custody, one of the individuals suffered a medical emergency. Deputies suspected drug use and possible overdose and administered NARCAN.

Orion Twp. firefighters responded and transported the individual to the hospital to continue treatment.

During the investigation, deputies located several baggies of suspected cocaine and several bottles of pills in a backpack belonging to one of the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing and a warrant request was sent to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Detectives have video of suspected thieves targeting a cars

Sheriff’s detectives have video of potential suspects who broke into a resident’s vehicle and stole several items.

A 66-year-old man on the 4100 block of Dabish Drive called the sheriff’s office on July 20 and reported that he parked his vehicle in his driveway at 8:30 p.m. on July 19 but when he checked his vehicle on July 20 he noticed that someone had went through the contents of his vehicle.

The man said several gift cards, along with cash, were stolen from the unlocked vehicle.

Detectives are continuing the investigation.

Woman is arrested on outstanding warrant, cocaine possession

Deputies were dispatched to Menards on Brown Road for a fraud complaint at 3:21 p.m. July 20 and were informed that a suspect’s vehicle had left the premises and Auburn Hills police were behind the vehicle on Baldwin Road.

Deputies went to the area and interviewed the 31-year-old driver, who admitted she was sitting in the vehicle while a man she was associated with was inside Menards attempting to buy items using fraudulent credit cards.

Deputies arrested the woman on outstanding court warrants and searched the vehicle, locating suspected cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

All items were seized and information was turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.

Man assaults his wife after she calls for a cab ride home

A 34-year-old Orion Twp. woman went to the Orion Twp. Substation at 2:16 p.m. July 21 to report that on June 26 a night out with her husband ended in an assault.

As the night was ending and the couple were getting ready to head home, the woman called for a cab. This upset the husband because he wanted to drive home, an OCSO incident report stated.

When the couple arrived home, they started to argue, which turned physical when the husband grabbed his wife’s hair and began hitting her in the face and head.

The victim was able to get away and go to a relative’s house.

Deputies were not able to contact or locate the 36-year-old husband.

A warrant request was sent to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for review and detectives are continuing the investigation.

Lock’em to Stop’em: thieves target unlocked vehicles

Deputies were on the 4300 block of Crystal Creek Drive at 8:58 a.m. July 22 investigating larcenies from vehicles, when they were approached by a 49-year-old resident of the neighborhood.

The man said he parked his vehicle in the driveway on July 19 but when he returned the next day he noticed that his wallet and gym bag were missing.

Deputies determined that the vehicle was unlocked, and nothing else was missing. Detectives are continuing the investigation.

Repeat offender gets arrested after attempted theft at Home Depot

Deputies went to Home Depot, 2600 S. Lapeer Rd., at 5:23 p.m. July 23 for a theft in progress.

Home Depot loss prevention employees were alerted that a suspect with prior retail frauds at the store was on the premises.

Loss prevention then saw the male take more than $1,000 worth of merchandise past all points of purchases and attempt to leave the store.

Loss prevention stopped the man at the door where he fled leaving all the items behind.

Deputies arrived on scene as the vehicle was fleeing the parking lot and stopped the vehicle on Greenshield Road. The suspect jumped out of the vehicle and ran and hid in the woods.

Deputies began searching and located the suspect hidden in a swampy brush covered area. He was arrested and taken to the Oakland County Jail.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a complaint for felony Retail Fraud 1st degree.

The warrant was issued, and the man was arraigned and given a $10,000 bond, no 10 percent cash surety.

Missing teen located in the woods, treated for ailments

A teen who went missing was found alone, in a wooded area, and was taken to an area hospital for treatment after first responders performed life-saving measures on the girl.

Deputies went to the 600 block of Miller Road at 10:35 a.m. July 24 when a 17-year-old failed to report to work in the morning. The girl’s mother was alerted by her daughters’ employer that she did not show up for her shift.

The family learned their daughter was depressed and had made statements about being depressed, an incident report stated.

Deputies searched all known locations where the girl could have gone but did not find her.

OnStar was then able to provide a location of the vehicle the girl was driving in a remote wooded area off Baldwin Road.

Deputies found the locked vehicle and saw the girl in the back seat. She was unresponsive and in an obvious state of needing immediate medical aid, the report stated.

Deputies broke a window to get into the vehicle and treat the girl, who was unconscious but had a pulse. Deputies immediately began life-saving measures.

Deputies transported the girl out of the wooded area and the Orion Township Fire Department transported the girl to McLaren Oakland hospital.

If the call seems bogus, always follow your intuition

An Orion Township woman learned not to trust a “representative” from her phone company after getting a bogus call from someone claiming to be from AT&T.

Deputies went to the 3500 block of Bald Mountain Road at 11:17 a.m. July 24 for a fraud report and were informed by the woman that she received a call from AT&T and the representative tried to bill her account for two phones.

The representative said that when the phones arrive, she would have to return the phones to an address in Los Angeles.

After hanging up she contacted AT&T and was advised that this was a scam. The real AT&T rep provided the woman with the proper return mail cards for the phones.

All information was collected and turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.