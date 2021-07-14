Public Safety — July 14, 2021

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 326 calls from

July 5- 11, 2021

• Felony Arrests: 1

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 3

• Traffic Accidents: 10

How did they row away with that?

A 65-year-old woman met with deputies at 5:22 p.m. July 5 on the 200 block of Nakomis Trail and told them she was on the lake with her kayak.

She set the kayak in a parking space and went to retrieve her vehicle. When she returned, the kayak was missing. She checked the area and was unable to locate it.

Deputies collected the information and turned it over to detectives.

Woman gets health evaluation after telling deputies to shoot her

Deputies went to the 3600 block of Hivilla Drive at 8:51 p.m. July 5 after a disturbance and located a 29-year-old woman who was acting strange.

The woman reportedly told deputies to shoot her. Deputies calmed the woman and determined further medical care was needed.

Orion Twp. firefighters transported the woman to McLaren Hospital for a health evaluation.

Battle Creek pedestrian in critical condition after being hit on M-24

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is assisting deputies in the investigation of a serious injury traffic crash that happened at 8:29 p.m. July 7.

The crash occurred on northbound Lapeer Road just north of Clarkston Road in Orion Township. A 39- year-old Battle Creek man was attempting to walk across Lapeer Road, north of Clarkston Road. The pedestrian was struck by a northbound 2017 Volvo semi-tractor trailer driven by a 28-year-old Mount Clemens man.

The driver of the semi-tractor trailer was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Alcohol appears to be a factor in this crash on the part of the pedestrian, who was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Pontiac by Orion Township firefighters where he is listed in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Drugs, guns found in traffic stop

While on patrol in the area of Lapeer and Greenshield roads at 11:52 p.m. July 8, deputies conducted a traffic stop and the driver was not able to provide the required vehicle registration or a driver’s license.

Deputies impounded the vehicle and during the impound they located what they suspected was cocaine, and several guns. Detectives responded to the scene and began their investigations.

Attempted car break-in

Deputies went to the 3800 block of Queensbury at 11:21 a.m. July 9 for a vehicle that had pry marks and scratches along the rear window.

The glass was intact but shattered and appeared that someone was attempting to pry the back window open. No entry into the vehicle was made and there are no suspects or witnesses at this time.

Employee takes off in company vehicle, but doesn’t return it

An employee appears to have taken advantage of his employer’s generosity – and possession of a company vehicle.

Deputies went to the 500 block of Brown Road at 6:07 p.m. July 9 for a complaint of a stolen vehicle and discovered that an employer allowed an employee to use a vehicle with the expectation of returning the vehicle on July 6.

Since that time, the employer could not make contact with the employee. Deputies attempted to locate the employee and vehicle but were unsuccessful. The investigation continues.

Pellet gun assailants target cars

A vehicle on the 4900 block of Baldwin Road had its rear window broken on July 9. There appeared to be pellet or bb holes through the window and surrounding area of the vehicle. There are no suspect(s) or witness(es) at this time.

Son assaults his father, gets arrested, arraigned

A man has been arraigned in district court on domestic assault charges for repeatedly punching his father in the head.

Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Park View at 2:48 p.m. July 10 for the assault call and learned that the two were having a verbal argument when the son made it physical.

A neighbor who witnessed the incident came over and pulled the son off the father.

The son left the scene prior to deputies’ arrival, but the son was subsequently found and arrested for domestic violence and transported to the Oakland County Jail.

The suspect was arraigned on July 11 in front of a magistrate from the Novi District Court on the charge of Domestic Violence. He was given a $5,000 personal bond and released from jail. He is to have no contact with the victim, nor return to the address where the assault occurred.

Man arrested on felony drugs warrant, suspected narcotics

While on patrol in the Orion Lakes MHP at 9:27 p.m. July 11, deputies saw a Chevrolet Malibu with a single occupant parked in front of a home on Parakeet Hill.

A LEIN check revealed that one of the residents of the address had an open felony warrant for his arrest. The vehicle left the residence and deputies initiated a traffic stop. Upon contact with the driver, he refused to give his name to deputies.

The driver was advised that he matched the description of a person with a felony warrant. He stated it was not him and continued to refuse to provide his name.

Deputies confirmed the driver’s identification through prior arrest photos and his tattoos. He was advised he was under arrest but he refused to get out of the vehicle.

Deputies were able to take him safely into custody without injury or further incident.

During an inventory search of the listed vehicle, deputies located an unknown white substance, believed to be narcotics.

The suspect was lodged at the Oakland County Jail on the Dangerous Drugs Felony Warrant.

A warrant request will be submitted once lab results return on the suspected narcotics.

The LOPD responded to

135 calls from July 4-11, 2021

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 1

• Traffic Accidents: 2

Multiple traffic accidents occur

Police responded to a traffic crash at S. Broadway and Atwater at 7:04 p.m. on Tuesday after a vehicle heading southbound on M-24 was struck by another vehicle that had been making a left turn off of Atwater.

Police responded to another traffic crash at Atwater and Orion roads at 10:33 a.m. on Friday. While stopped at the stop sign to turn off of Atwater and onto Orion Road, the vehicle started moving forward but stopped, causing the vehicle behind to rear end the vehicle in front of them.

The driver admitted that they had not been looking and believed the vehicle had moved.

No injuries were reported in either accident.

Couple escorted from Green’s Park

Police went to Green’s Park at 6:05 p.m. Monday for a man and woman who had been drinking prior to entering the park and would not follow lifeguard instructions.

The two were escorted out of the park without incident.

Detroit man arrested on warrant

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office informed Lake Orion police at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday that they had detained at 22-year-old Detroit man on a Lake Orion misdemeanor warrant. He was given court information.

Drunk driver arrested

Police on patrol spotted an erratic driver at N. Park Blvd and W. Flint St. at 11:04 p.m. on Tuesday. The officer initiated a traffic stop and the operator, a 28-year-old Lapeer man, was arrested for an OWI with a blood alcohol content of .10 percent.

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 403 calls from June 28

through July 4, 2021

• Felony Arrests: 2

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 5

• Traffic Accidents: 25

Resident is arrested for domestic assault, taken to county jail

Deputies responded to the 1200 block of Viefield Drive after a 911 call for a domestic violence incident in progress at 11:51 p.m. June 28.

Deputies separated both parties, made the situation safe and conducted interviews.

Based upon the victim’s statements and the physical evidence, a 37-year-old resident was arrested for domestic assault and lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending a prosecutor’s review.

Man spotted urinating in public

Deputies on patrol saw a man urinating in public in the 300 block of Broadway Street at 1:27 a.m. June 29.

They identified the man as a 32-year-old Waterford Township resident. He was issued a citation for disorderly person and a court summons.

ID thieves try to get man’s credit report

A 42-year-old man contacted authorities after he was notified by Chase bank that an unknown suspect attempted to get a copy of his credit report.

Deputies went to the victim’s home at 4:52 p.m. June 29 for a fraud complaint and were informed that the man went on the Experian website and discovered that an account with his personal information had already been established.

All information was turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.

Man crashes in business lobby

A 25-year-old Lake Orion man apparently mistook a Lapeer Road business for a motel.

Deputies went to Michigan Body Works, 666 Lapeer Rd., at 5:01 p.m. June 29 after the suspect entered the business and went to sleep in the lobby. The suspect has had previous trespassing incidents at this location.

Deputies issued citations for disorderly person and trespassing. The suspect was released with a court date pending.

Lake Orion crashes dirt bike on power line trails

A 31-year-old Lake Orion resident was injured after crashing his dirt bike on the power line trails north of Scripps Road near Amsbury.

Deputies went to the area after a 911 call at 3:07 p.m. June 30. The man complained of injuries to his right leg, shoulder and head.

Deputies transported the man from the trail to Scripps Road where Orion Township firefighters were waiting with an ambulance to treat him.

The area where the man crashed has a large white sign reading, “Authorized Vehicles Only.”

The man refused transport to the hospital and was written a court summons for Unauthorized Motor Vehicle and Trespassing.

Motorcyclist has road rage, gives the bird, punches a car mirror

A Rochester Hills motorcyclist lost his temper and punched a car driven by an Orion Township teen.

Deputies went to the Lapeer and Clarkston roads area at 5:58 p.m. June 30 for a Malicious Destruction of Property (MDOP) complaint.

An 18-year-old Orion Township man told deputies that he was driving southbound on Lapeer Road when a motorcycle driven by a 55-year-old Rochester Hills man pulled onto Lapeer Road, cutting off the victim’s vehicle.

The victim honked his horn and the suspect became upset and flipped him off. As they were slowing down in traffic, the Rochester Hills man pulled up alongside of the victim and punched his passenger side mirror, causing damage.

Sheriff’s office investigates several organized thefts at Menards

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating three incidents of organized retail fraud at the Menards on Brown Road in Orion Township.

At 7:46 p.m. July 1, deputies went to Menards after the store’s loss prevention employees called about a theft from earlier in the day.

Loss prevention reported that at 1:50 p.m. a white male selected six boxes of flooring and placed them on a flat cart. The man selected an air conditioner and placed it on top of the flooring boxes. The man exited Menards at 2:09 p.m., passing all points of purchase without paying for $808.19 worth of merchandise.

A second theft happened at 5:51 p.m. when a yellow pickup truck pulled into the Menards parking lot. A white male unloaded six boxes of flooring and returned the flooring without a receipt.

A third theft involved an unknown suspect who was dropped off at Menards in a Silver Chrysler Town and Country minivan.

The suspect entered the west entrance and walked straight to the security systems aisle in the store and appeared to be searching for a particular model. The suspect grabbed the security system and walked straight out of the west exit, got into the passenger side of the minivan and drove off east bound. The Swann flex security system is valued at $389.99.

All incidents are under investigation.

Oxford man arrested on drugs possession warrant

Orion Township sheriff’s deputies arrested a 29-year-old Oxford man on a valid felony warrant for drug possession.

Deputies went to the 500 block Collier Road at 10:17 p.m. July 1 to conduct a follow-up investigation related to previous retail frauds. While on scene, they identified the Oxford man as an associate of a suspect involved in multiple organized retail fraud crimes.

A LEIN (Law Enforcement Information Network) check revealed the Oxford man had a valid felony warrant out of Auburn Hills Police Department for possession of Analog Drugs.

The Oxford man was arrested and turned over to Auburn Hills police on their warrant.

‘Malicious mischief’ of mailbox on fire under investigation

A resident on the 500 block of N. Conklin Road called authorities after discovering a mailbox on fire. The eyewitness extinguished the fire prior to deputies’ arrival around 5:15 a.m. July 3.

Deputies photographed the mailbox and interviewed witnesses and neighbors. There were no other reports of mailbox damage in the area. This incident is under investigation.

Missing child found; CPS notified

Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies found a missing 12-year-old after the youth was asking a nearby neighbor for food.

Deputies went to the 100 block of Canary Hill to search for a missing child at 7:11 a.m. July 4 after a 63-year-old grandmother reported her 12-year-old grandson missing.

The grandmother noticed the juvenile was missing at 7 a.m. and called the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies searched the area with the assistance of a k-9 unit but did not locate the boy.

Deputies found the juvenile around noon when a resident nearby called and informed authorities that they were approached by the 12-year-old, who was asking for food.

Deputies completed a child protective services referral. This incident is under investigation.