Public Safety — July 1, 2020

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 401 calls from June 15-21, 2020

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 4

• Accidents: 17

Orion Township man, 37, dies after suspected drug overdose

An Orion Township man has died after what appears to be a drug overdose.

Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies and Orion Township firefighter/EMTs responded to the 4800 block of Huston Drive at 10:42 a.m. June 17 for a call about an unresponsive 37-year-old man.

The man’s roommate heard a loud thud and went to check on the victim, finding him on the floor in the bathroom. The roommate was unable to enter the bathroom because the victim was blocking the door from inside.

Deputies and medical professionals were able to access the bathroom and attempted life saving techniques, without success.

The roommate told deputies that the victim had a prior drug addiction.

Drug paraphernalia and suspected narcotics were located at the scene. A detective and an investigator from the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene and began their investigations.

The Medical Examiner’s Office assumed custody of the deceased. An autopsy has been scheduled.

Deputies collected an unknown substance from the scene for testing. The incident remains under investigation.

Really, you should be proud, not hostile; or, better yet, grow up guy

A UPS driver doing his job was confronted by a jealous boyfriend who thought the driver had honked at his girlfriend.

The incident happened at 12:15 p.m. June 17 on the 2100 block of Chestnut Circle.

When entering a subdivision, UPS policy is that drivers must honk their vehicle’s horn. When the UPS driver honked his horn upon entering, a man and woman were jogging, and the man took that honk as a flirtation with his girlfriend.

The man, a 35-year-old Lake Orion resident, then pursued and found the UPS driver in the subdivision and threatened him, becoming hostile as he entered the UPS vehicle.

Deputies arrived on scene, de-escalated the situation and determined the UPS driver did nothing wrong. They also told the man he should have contacted the police instead of taking matters into his own hands.

The man was issued a Disorderly Person citation and released. The woman said she had her headphones on and did not see or hear anything. A third-party independent witness came forward to assist deputies.

Turning into driveway doesn’t save drunk driver from deputies

A motorist who suspected another driver may be intoxicated contacted 911 at 7:34 p.m. June 17 to report the incident.

Deputies were then dispatched to the Joslyn and Scripps roads area, locating the vehicle heading southbound on Joslyn Road. The vehicle slowed down and turned into a driveway on the 4000 block of Joslyn Road.

An investigation revealed that the driver, a 38-year-old Waterford Twp. man, was unsteady on his feet and exhibited signs that he had been drinking.

The suspect submitted to a Preliminary Breath Test (PBT), with the result being .15 percent Blood Alcohol Content. A BAC of .08 is considered legally drunk in Michigan.

The driver was placed under arrest for Operating while Intoxicated, issued a ticket and transported to the Oakland County Jail.

Bike, wallet abandoned in the park

Deputies went to Orion Oaks park at 9:50 a.m. June 18 when citizens discovered a bicycle abandoned on the side of the trail and called 911. They also found a cell phone and wallet near the bike.

Deputies began searching the park and called for a K-9 Unit to begin tracking the individual.

Deputies then contacted a family member and learned the young man may already be at home. While speaking with the man at his Orion Township home, deputies discovered the man was incoherent and was displaying a potential medical episode.

The man was transported to a local hospital and deputies safely followed the young man and his father to the hospital for further treatment.

Don’t ‘Make a run for the border’ while intoxicated

A man apparently needed to make a drive to Taco Bell after having a few too many drinks on June 18.

Deputies were dispatched at 9:31 p.m. to Taco Bell, 660 S. Lapeer Rd., after employees called 911 to report a customer who came through the drive thru with open beer bottles.

After deputies stopped the vehicle, an investigation revealed the 24-year-old man had been drinking. He submitted to a PBT, with a result of .138 percent.

The man was arrested and transported to a nearby hospital for a blood draw before being transported to the Oakland County Jail, where he was released shortly thereafter. Charges are pending the completion of the lab results.

‘How did I end up here?’

A homeowner in the 2200 block of Clarkston Road called authorities at 10:34 p.m. June 18 after an unknown vehicle drove to the back of the property and stayed there.

When deputies arrived on scene and spoke to the male driver, later identified as a 34-year-old Waterford resident, he did not know why he drove there.

The vehicle ended up getting stuck and had to be towed away.

The man also had an open beer can in his possession. He was issued a citation and released to a friend who picked him up.

Young woman gets needed help

Deputies went to the 4000 block of Rohr Road at 10:30 p.m. June 20 after a 911 call from a concerned mother about a young woman who was depressed and making statements that she would harm herself.

Upon arrival, deputies made the situation safe and learned the 19-year-old woman was self-medicating and was highly agitated, stating the world appears to be a mess.

Deputies calmed the situation and stayed with the mother and daughter as they continued to get further medical assistance.

Lapeer man wanted by police after strangling an Orion Twp. man

Deputies were dispatched to the Orion Twp. Substation to take an assault by strangulation report at 3:39 p.m. June 22.

The victim, a 62-year-old Orion resident, told authorities that he was at a neighbor’s home in the 1000 block of Devon Street on June 20 when he started to argue with a previous co-worker.

While they were arguing, the co-worker, a 34-year-old Lapeer man, suddenly lunged at the victim, grabbed him around the neck and began strangling him, causing him to lose conciseness.

The victim said he woke up on the floor and when he attempted to stand the suspect tried to grab him around the neck again and then threw the victim onto the floor.

The suspect, continued to assault the victim while he was on the ground. A bystander at the home attempted to stop the fight, but the suspect turned on the bystander and assaulted him, causing injury.

Deputies attempted to contact the suspect but were unable to reach him.

All information collected was turned over to the detective bureau to continue the investigation.

The LOPD responded to

125 calls from June 15-21, 2020

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 0

• Accidents: 3

Hit the road Jack and don’t come back — while you’re intoxicated

Lake Orion police responded to a home on Shadbolt Street after a 42-year-old Lake Orion man trespassed on the property.

According to a police report, the man was intoxicated and has a civil court order against him stating that he is not to be on the property while inebriated. The incident happened around 1:08 p.m. June 18.

The man was transported to a motel in Auburn Hills.

Business owners, beware of suspect with a fraudulent credit card

Lake Orion police went to a business on N. Park Boulevard at 8:30 p.m. June 19 after a business employee reported a fraud complaint.

A suspect entered the business and bought three gift cards totaling $1,500 with a fraudulent credit card. Police are investigating.

Well, at least he was wearing a mask

A man reportedly drove a black SUV to Saber Way off Atwater Street at 7:40 p.m. June 20, exited the vehicle naked except for a surgical mask, pleasured himself and then left.

The suspect is described as a white male in his fifties. Lake Orion police are investigation the indecent exposure incident.

Man ends up in jail after domestic assault, charges pending

Police were dispatched to a home on S. Broadway St. at 4:16 p.m. June 21 for a domestic assault complaint.

After investigating, police took a 56-year-old Lake Orion man to the Oakland County Jail with charges pending.

Drunk driver had already lost his diving privileges, taken to jail

A Lake Orion Police Officer observed a vehicle speeding on M-24 near S. Broadway St. at 2:30 a.m. June 27.

After stopping the vehicle, the officer learned that the driver, a 44-year-old Lapeer man, was intoxicated, with a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of .18, more than twice the legal limit.

The man’s driving privileges had also been suspended.

He was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving on a suspended license and taken to the Oakland County Jail.