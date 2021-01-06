Public Safety — Jan. 6, 2021

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 337 calls from Dec. 21-27, 2020

• Felony Arrests: 1

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 2

• Traffic Accidents: 10

Police investigate death of Orion Township woman

Police were called to the 30 block of Mouton Drive on Dec. 28 after a resident was found unresponsive.

A neighbor had been trying to contact the deceased woman for several days before they contacted a friend to check on the woman.

Sheriff’s deputies investigated the scene and learned the woman had a medical condition but found no signs of foul play or injuries.

The Oakland County Medical Examiner was contacted to review the investigation.

Alleged confrontation between exes leads to alleged fight, stabbing

Police were called to St. Joseph Hospital in Pontiac at 8:17 p.m. on Dec. 29 for a domestic assault report that had occurred earlier at the 3300 block of Beach Drive in Orion Township.

The victim, a 20-year-old male, sustained non-life-threatening cuts to his hand and told authorities that his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend stabbed him in the hand while they had an argument about breaking up.

Police went to the home on Beach Drive where the 19-year-old woman told police that her ex-boyfriend came to her home unannounced and they started to fight.

She said that during the incident, the man punched a hole in her television, got on top of her and began hitting her in the face. In an act of defense, she grabbed a knife from the kitchen but did not remember cutting her ex-boyfriend.

She also had a cousin in the house at the time who verified the story.

The woman did not show any visible markings of injury but the home did have evidence of a struggle and a broken television.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the case for charges.

Woman receives evaluation after suicide threat in Bald Mountain

A 51-year-old woman was found at her home in Oxford Township after threatening to kill herself with a shotgun in the Bald Mountain Recreation Area on Dec. 30.

Police searched the trail and area in Bald Mountain but were unable to find the woman. They did subsequently find her safe, but in crisis, at her home in Oxford Township.

The woman told authorities that she left the shotgun near the trail in Bald Mountain.

Deputies from the Oakland County Marine Unit searched the area but were unable to find the shotgun. The location of the shotgun is still unknown.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital for a psychological evaluation.

Man crashes truck into crosswalk post and then resists deputies

A man was arrested on Jan. 1 after crashing his vehicle into a large crosswalk post on Lapeer and Dutton Roads.

Police followed tire tracks and debris to 4490 Interpark Dr. where they located the 32-year-old man in his pickup truck behind the building. The truck had heavy damage to its front end and was missing the tires from the rims.

When police approached the vehicle the man got out of the driver’s seat and began acting aggressively and swearing at deputies.

The deputies could smell the odor of intoxicants coming from the man and ordered him to stop and speak to them from a safe distance due to COVID-19 guidelines.

The man refused and continued to make threats toward the police, who then attempted to handcuff the man. The man actively resisted before being restrained on the ground and taken into custody.

Once in custody, deputies were able to match the trail of car parts at the crash site with the vehicle.

The man was found to have a history of driving under the influence of alcohol and was transported to a local hospital for a blood draw and health screening.

He was then lodged at Oakland County Jail, pending criminal charges.

Police check on screaming woman, who then resists assistance

A 24-year-old Orion Township resident was transported to McLaren Hospital on Sunday after deputies responded to a call about a female screaming. According to police reports, there was also blood in the woman’s apartment.

Police arrived at the 3300 block of Beach Drive where they located the woman, who was intoxicated and uncooperative as deputies attempted to see if she was injured.

The woman attempted to get away from deputies and flee to another apartment.

The woman was placed in handcuffs and, after noticing fresh lacerations on her wrist, it was determined that the woman was attempting to harm herself.

The woman was taken to the hospital for further health evaluations and treatment.