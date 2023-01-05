Public Safety — Jan. 4, 2023

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded to 372 calls from Dec. 19-25, 2022

• Felony Arrests: 2

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 3

• Traffic Accidents: 29

Wallet left in vehicle leads to stolen credit card, fraud

On the afternoon of Dec. 20, deputies were called to the 460 block of Baldwin Square for a larceny complaint.

A 29-year-old Orion Township resident told police that he parked his car in his driveway at 8:30 that morning. Later, he attempted to place an online order but it was declined.

After checking his banking information, he noticed two charges in the amount of $783.

When he returned to his car at 1 p.m., he noticed that his wallet had been stolen from the car. There was no damage observed to the car.

All information was collected and turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.

Teen receives mental health evaluation after incident

At nearly 2 a.m. on Dec. 21, deputies received a call for a welfare check on two juvenile individuals walking in the area of Sherry and Heights roads.

Deputies located both teens and found that they had been drinking and were involved with a retail fraud in the Village of Lake Orion earlier that evening.

While speaking with the individuals, one of them, a 17-year-old Orion Township resident, made suicidal statements.

The teen was taken to a nearby hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Welcome to Michigan: Out-of-state thieves arrested at Kohl’s

Deputies were called to Kohl’s, 4872 Baldwin Rd., at 4 p.m. on Dec. 21 for a report of a retail fraud inprogress.

Once there, they located the suspects outside of the store with the stolen merchandise.

Deputies immediately apprehended the two suspects and spoke with an employee who said that the two suspects had entered the store and selected two shopping carts. They then began loading the two carts with merchandise.

Once the carts were full, the suspects pushed the carts past all points of purchase, making no attempt to pay for the items, and exited the store, the police report states.

The suspects, a 32-year-old and 26-year-old, both residents of Columbus, Ohio, were arrested and transported to the Oakland County Jail.

Police arrest man for domestic assault

Deputies were called to the 20 block of Hummingbird Drive around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 22 for a domestic assault report.

The victim, a 33-year-old Orion Township woman, told deputies that her children’s father, a 39-year-old Orion Twp. resident, had entered the home and began pushing and choking her.

The suspect then fled the scene before authorities arrived.

Deputies were able to locate the man at an address in Pontiac where he was taken into custody and taken to the Oakland County Jail pending the issuance of criminal charges.

Catalytic converter stolen

Deputies were called to Demnet Technologies located at 40 Engelwood in the afternoon on Dec. 24 for a larceny report.

The owner reported that he had parked his car on Dec. 3 and returned on Dec. 22 but noticed that it did not sound right.

After checking the car, he noticed that his catalytic converter had been removed from the vehicle.

There are no known suspects and all information was turned over to detectives for investigation.

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded to 373 calls from Dec. 12-18, 2022

• Felony Arrests: 1

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 3

• Traffic Accidents: 28

Drunk driver gets nabbed after getting stuck in yard

Deputies were called to the 3700 block of Gainsborough just after 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 for a reckless driving complaint where the responsible vehicle was stuck in a yard.

Deputies located the car and the responsible driver who was asked to complete a field sobriety test as well as a PBT which yielded a result of .224, more than double the legal limit.

The driver, a 32-year-old Auburn Hills resident, was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw and was subsequently taken to the Oakland County Jail and released the next morning.

Criminal charges are pending lab results.

Car thieves strike just ahead of holiday

Deputies responded to the 4700 block of Clubhouse Drive the morning of Dec. 14 for a stolen auto report.

Once there, a 33-year-old Orion Township resident said she had parked her car in the driveway at 7:30 p.m. the night before.

When she returned the next morning, she found that someone had stolen her car.

All information was collected and turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.

Suspects caught after trying to steal from Kohl’s

On Dec. 15 at around 3:30 p.m., police responded to 4872 Baldwin Rd. (Khols) for a retail fraud in progress.

When they arrived, deputies observed a suspect outside with a four-month-old baby. They stopped and identified the suspect based on the loss prevention’s description, identifying the suspect as a 35-year-old Orion Township man.

The man was in possession of $1,058 worth of stolen merchandise.

Deputies then identified the second suspect, a 34-year-old Orion Township woman who was in possession of $597 worth of stolen merchandise.

The suspects had used pliers to remove anti-theft devices from the merchandise and then passed all points of purchase before being arrested.

The 35-year-old man was placed under arrest for Felony Retail Fraud I and was lodged at the Oakland County Jail while the 34-year-old female was cited for Retail Fraud II and released at the scene with her four-month-old child.

Police administer Naloxone to save overdose victim

At 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 15, deputies responded to the 100 block of Casmer for a report of a woman who was not conscious and had overdosed on heroin.

Once they had arrived, deputies located the 37-year-old woman and administered a dose of Naloxone. The Orion Township Fire Department arrived and continued life-saving techniques and the woman regained consciousness.

The woman was transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment.

Gun stolen from car

Deputies were called to the 2800 block of Deerfield just after 9 p.m. on Dec. 16 for a larceny report.

A 25-year-old Orion Township man told police that he had gone out to his car and discovered that someone had stolen a firearm from the vehicle.

The man reported he had had a black firearm disassembled into 10 different pieces stored in the passenger door panel.

Deputies entered the gun in the Law Enforcement Information Network as stolen and the incident is under investigation.

Orion Twp. man arrested for domestic assault

Deputies were called to the 2900 block of Rockford Court late at night on Dec. 17 for a domestic assault.

A 28-year-old Orion Township woman said she had started arguing with her husband, a 26-year-old Orion Township resident, while they were out shopping at a local business.

She said that as they were leaving the business, her husband forcibly grabbed her, taking her phone and glasses away from her.

The victim told deputies that once in their car, her husband drove to their home.

Based on statements made by both parties and deputies’ observations, the husband was arrested and taken to Oakland County Jail pending the issuance of criminal charges.